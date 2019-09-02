medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Surgeon Replaces Crushed Ankle Bone With 3D Printed Implant

by Rishika Gupta on  February 9, 2019 at 10:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A broken talus of a road accident victim was replaced by 3D Printed Implant. The patients had come to came to Loyola for an alternate option as all the other hospital suggested procedures that limited her movement.
Surgeon Replaces Crushed Ankle Bone With 3D Printed Implant
Surgeon Replaces Crushed Ankle Bone With 3D Printed Implant

In 2017, Deborah Stoneburner was in a severe car accident, and among her injuries was a crushed ankle bone called the talus.

Loyola Medicine orthopedic surgeon Adam Schiff, MD, successfully replaced the damaged bone with a metal talus made with 3D printing technology.

The talus lies above the heel bone and below the tibia and fibula bones of the lower leg. It's responsible for ankle movements up and down and side to side.

Conventional treatment for such injuries is to fuse the ankle bones into one bone. While a fusion relieves pain, it also eliminates joint motion. A second treatment is to amputate and replace with a prosthesis.

Ms. Stoneburner came to Loyola for a third option: a 3D printed implant. In 3D printing, an object is made from a three-dimensional digital model. In Ms. Stoneburner's case, CT scans were taken of the talus in her uninjured foot and sent to Additive OrthopaedicsŪ, which made a replica of her talus. Dr. Schiff performed a surgery to remove the damaged talus and replace it with the metal bone.

Talus replacement with a 3D printed implant is a rare surgery that typically is only performed at an academic medical center such as Loyola, Dr. Schiff said.

After wearing a cast and recovering from the surgery, Ms. Stoneburner has returned to work and is walking again. "Dr. Schiff did a great job getting me back to where I wanted to go," she said.

The technology of 3D printing is being used in many areas of medicine, particularly orthopaedic surgery, Dr. Schiff said. "At Loyola, we are working with our industry partners to advance this science for our patients."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

New 3-D Print 'living Tattoo'

New 3-D printing technology developed from genetically programmed living cells uses a new kind of ink to light up the cells.

Do You Know About The New Low-Cost 3-d Printable Skin?

Sensors printed on the skin may now help skin healing in patients with skin disorders or may just help you charge your phone battery, finds a new study.

3-D Printing Can Revolutionize the Way We Eat

In the near future, kitchens may have 3-D printers that output food customized to your tastes and nutritional requirements.

Novel 3-D Simulation can Reveal Collaborative Mechanisms of Human Heart

A new 3-D simulation model can examine the interaction of blood flow within the individual components of the heart that can prevent cardiac conditions.

Ankle Edema

Ankle edema also known as peripheral edema is a swelling over either one or both ankles. Examples of generalized causes include heart and kidney disease. Treatment depends on the underlying condition.

Ankle Injuries and Disorders

The ankle is among the most commonly injured parts of the body. It has to support the entire weight of the body, and is thus extremely vulnerable to injury.

Ankle Pain Symptom Evaluation

Reasons for ankle pain range from ankle sprain to kidney failure. Ankle bones bear the weight of the body and ankle pain while running can be a sign of injury to any part of ankle joint.

Bimalleolar Fracture

Bimalleolar fractures occur when there is a break at the lower ends of the fibula and tibia at the ankle.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

Sprained Ankle

Ankle sprains occur when the ligaments that hold the ankle bones together get stretched or torn. This happens when the ankle is rolled, twisted or turned awkwardly.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Ankle Edema Ankle Injuries and Disorders Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Sprained Ankle Ankle Pain Symptom Evaluation Bimalleolar Fracture 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive