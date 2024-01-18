About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Surge in Respiratory Infections Grips Europe

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 18 2024 10:17 AM

A prominent WHO official urges caution amid the increasing instances of respiratory diseases in Europe.
Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, noted a surge in influenza infections and hospitalizations and urged health systems to prepare for a likely increase in cases in the coming weeks, Xinhua news agency reported. The Netherlands is currently grappling with an upswing in respiratory infections, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.
Various pathogens, including Covid-19, influenza virus and seasonal coronavirus are "now common" among the population, the RIVM said in its most recent update as of January 10.The number of individuals reporting flu-like symptoms is on the rise, it said. In the past week, 44 out of 100,000 people sought medical attention for such complaints, marking a notable increase from the previous week's 27 per 100,000.

In Italy, hospitals were under intense pressure due to the worst flu wave the country had witnessed in at least 15 years, Italian health professionals warned last Friday.Admissions to emergency rooms increased by 20 percent to 30 percent last week, mainly due to serious flu cases, according to the Italian Federation of Health Authorities and Hospitals (FIASO).

Spain Reactivates Mandatory Facemasks

In another development, the Spanish government reimposed the mandatory use of facemasks in hospitals and health centres as of January 10, following a sharp rise in COVID-19 and flu infections since the start of the new year. Spain reported a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses, with the infection rate soaring to over 952 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The peak of infections was set to arrive, Health Minister Monica Garcia warned last week.At a press conference in Copenhagen Tuesday, Kluge said that vulnerable populations must be kept up-to-date with their Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations. He also underlined the critical success of Covid-19 vaccines since their introduction in December 2020.

"A new study led by WHO Europe has found that at least 1.4 million lives in our region were saved thanks to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines," said the WHO official. The vaccines have been particularly effective for those over 60, who accounted for more than 90 percent of lives saved, according to the WHO study.Since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020, there has been a 57 percent reduction in COVID-19 deaths across the WHO European Region, with the first booster doses alone saving an estimated 700,000 lives.Nevertheless, Kluge expressed concern over the rapid spread of Covid-19 JN.1 variant, which has become the dominant strain.

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
Despite a lack of evidence suggesting increased severity, the variant's unpredictability requires continuous monitoring, Kluge said."Thirteen countries in our region did not report any data on respiratory viruses last week. Surveillance remains our first line of defense to monitor unpredictable respiratory pathogens, be it mutations or new viruses," he added.

Source-IANS
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

