Surge in Post-COVID Neurological Problems, Warn Experts
Neurological disorders are life-threatening as they could create permanent nerve damage and physical disability. Experts now warn about the rise in neurological cases among patients who had successfully recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), there has been a troubling rise in neurological complications among people who have recovered from the Covid-19. This report arises from the statement given by the Moolchand Hospital, a leading private hospital in Delhi.

A majority of the complications occurred among the people who have had COVID-19 infection in the past, with a gap of two to three months. Around 37% of the people reported headaches, whereas 26% experienced loss of smell or taste.


"The most common neurological syndromes reported were acute encephalopathy (49 percent), coma (17 percent), and stroke (6 percent). Presence of clinically captured neurologic signs or syndromes was associated with increased risk of in-hospital death," said Dr.Asha Bakshi, a senior neurosurgeon at Moolchand Hospital.

It is important to note that Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, another popular healthcare setting, has received 15-20 cases with neurological conditions in those who recovered from Covid-19.

"The most common condition we have seen are migrainous headaches and post-Covid encephalopathy apart from proximal myopathy. The other rarer conditions included Guillain-Barré syndrome. Typically, the headaches are migrainous in character, present in the younger age group and do not respond that well to common medications used for common migraine," said Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, a neurologist at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, to the PTI.

Experts also warned about the rise in post-covid complications such as headache, giddiness, fatigue, and sleep disorders.

"This needs to be addressed seriously, especially when such a large populace is affected as it has a direct implication on our social fabric and more importantly on work-life and subsequent economic health of the nation," emphasized Dr. Bakshi.

