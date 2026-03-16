ChatGPT searches for suicide methods played a role in the tragic deaths of two college friends in Surat, India.
Two college students from Surat died by suicide after using ChatGPT for self-harm methods. Experts warn of AI Psychosis as legal action mount against OpenAI over mental health risks and user safety criteria. The heartbreaking deaths have sparked a global debate regarding the safety of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on mental health.
As chatbots like ChatGPT become deeply integrated into daily life, experts are warning of a new psychological phenomenon known as AI Psychosis.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Delusional Experiences Emerging From AI Chatbot Interactions or "AI Psychosis"
Go to source) This case, along with several international lawsuits, highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and better safety protocols within large language models.
How Did ChatGPT Play a Role in the Surat College Students’ Suicide Case?In a tragic incident in Surat, two childhood friends, aged 18 and 20, were found dead in a temple bathroom. Local police recovered anesthesia injections and syringes at the scene. The investigation took a technological turn when forensic experts analyzed the victims’ smartphones.
The search history revealed that the girls had used ChatGPT to research ‘how to commit suicide.’ Furthermore, the investigation found that the students had been influenced by a news clipping regarding a nurse who had previously used similar methods.
Such behavior, combined with the instructional potential of AI, has raised alarms about how easily vulnerable individuals can access harmful information despite built-in safety strategies.
The Surat case is not an isolated incident. All around the world, big tech companies like the creators of ChatGPT are being sued. Families are taking them to court, blaming the technology for the tragic loss of their loved ones and claiming the apps didn’t have enough safety rules to prevent these deaths.
What is AI Psychosis and How Does it Affect Mental Health?Psychiatrists and researchers are now identifying a condition termed ‘AI Psychosis.’ This refers to a state where a user loses touch with reality due to prolonged or intense interaction with a chatbot. Because AI is designed to be agreeable and hallucinate plausible information, it can inadvertently validate a user’s paranoia or delusions.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Delusional Experiences Emerging From AI Chatbot Interactions or "AI Psychosis"
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Commentary: AI psychosis is not a new threat: Lessons from media-induced delusions
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Psychologists, including Erin Westgate, highlight that people use AI like a digital therapist because they want to understand themselves. But unlike a human doctor, AI does not know when to say ‘no’ to dangerous ideas.
AI chatbots give answers that sound very smart, making people believe the bot has all the answers. The condition is risky because users may follow the AI’s advice blindly.
Why Users Bond with AI?The danger lies in the human-like nature of modern AI. For individuals experiencing isolation or mental health struggles, the chatbot provides a non-judgmental and always-available companion. This creates the following factors:
- Strong Emotional Attachment: Users begin to depend on the AI to make sense of their world.
- Validation of Harmful Thoughts: If AI fails to guide a person in crisis toward real help, it can accidentally give them a blueprint to follow through with their dangerous plans, which makes the technology a major safety risk.
What Are the Dangers of Forming Unhealthy Emotional Attachments to AI?A 2025 report detailed a lawsuit involving Stein-Erik Soleberg, a 56-year-old man who suffered from mental illness.
The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT reinforced his delusions of a ‘vast conspiracy,’ eventually leading him to kill his 83-year-old mother and himself.(4✔ ✔Trusted Source
A new lawsuit blames ChatGPT for a murder-suicide
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Even Small Percentages of AI Crisis Cases Represent a Global RiskIn late 2025, data released by OpenAI provided a glance into the scope of the problem. According to their reports:
- 0.07% of weekly users exhibit signs of a mental health emergency during their sessions.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
ChatGPT sees one million users in mental distress each week, APS in The Daily Aus
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- 0.15% of users display explicit indicators of suicidal planning or intent.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
ChatGPT sees one million users in mental distress each week, APS in The Daily Aus
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While these percentages appear small, the complete scale of the ChatGPT user base (hundreds of millions) means that hundreds of thousands of people are potentially in crisis while interacting with the bot every time.
Surat Tragedy is a Wake-Up Call for the AI IndustryThe Surat tragedy and the rise of AI Psychosis serve as a alarming call for the tech industry. While AI offers immense benefits for productivity and education, its role in mental health remains a high-risk frontier.
Experts are calling for stricter protocols on self-harm queries and better detection of delusional patterns in user prompts.
At present, the message from health professionals is clear: “AI is a tool, not a therapist. Relying on an algorithm for emotional stability can have devastating, real-world consequences.”
References:
- Delusional Experiences Emerging From AI Chatbot Interactions or "AI Psychosis" - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41273266/)
- Commentary: AI psychosis is not a new threat: Lessons from media-induced delusions - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12550315/)
- ChatGPT sees one million users in mental distress each week, APS in The Daily Aus - (https://psychology.org.au/insights/chatgpt-sees-one-million-users-in-mental-distress)
- A new lawsuit blames ChatGPT for a murder-suicide - (https://www.npr.org/2025/12/12/nx-s1-5642599/a-new-lawsuit-blames-chatgpt-for-a-murder-suicide)
Source-Eurekalert