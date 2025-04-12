Supreme Court`s Push for Nutritional Labels Earns Praise from Health Community

Food labeling helps consumers make informed choices, promotes healthier eating, prevents diseases, and boosts transparency in packaged food products.



‘The #Supreme_Court has mandated clear #nutritionallabels on all #packagedfoods. This crucial step empowers consumers to make informed choices.’

Clearer Nutritional Labels Now a Reality

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

FSSAI approves proposal to display nutritional information labelling of total sugar, salt and saturated fat in bold letters and bigger font size in 44th meeting of Food Authority



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Advertisements

FSSAI approves proposal to display nutritional information labelling of total sugar, salt and saturated fat in bold letters and bigger font size in 44th meeting of Food Authority - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2031260)

In a landmark move poised to reshape consumer awareness and public health, the Supreme Court of India hasHealth experts across the country have welcomed the decision, hailing it as a crucial step toward combating the growing burden ofA bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan issued aThe directive emphasizes the urgent need for transparency, particularly in an age where much of the population consumes food prepared outside the home.“In the past, families cooked at home and controlled ingredients. Now, we rely on packaged and prepared foods, making it essential that all ingredients are clearly listed,” said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell at Kerala State IMA.This ruling builds upon a proposal approved by thein July 2024. () That proposal recommended a more prominent display of key nutritional information—specifically total sugar, salt, and saturated fat—on packaged foods. The new guidelines call for this information to appear in bold letters with larger font sizes, making it easier for consumers to identify potentially harmful ingredients.The Supreme Court ruling also comes on the heels of growing concern over India’s shifting dietary patterns. With ultra-processed foods (UPFs) becoming a staple in many Indian households, rates of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer are steadily rising. These concerns were echoed in the recent Economic Survey 2024–25, which drew a direct link between increased UPF consumption and the surge in NCDs.“Food habits play a critical role in long-term health. Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are directly tied to poor dietary choices and are major contributors to morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Jayadevan added.While welcoming the Supreme Court’s move, experts are urging swift and transparent implementation. Dr. Arun Gupta, a paediatrician and Convener of the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), stressed the need for a formal classification ofthat flags such contents.“This is a welcome move by India’s highest court. FSSAI must now clearly define HFSS foods and roll out front-of-pack labelling to inform the public at a glance. Also, they should release the 14,000 public comments they received and share their analysis publicly,” said Dr. Gupta.Experts also advocated for extending labelling norms beyond large-scale manufacturers to include local vendors, roadside eateries, and traditional snack sellers.“Nutritional transparency should not be limited to supermarket shelves. It must include all food sold, including namkeens and snacks from street vendors,” Dr. Jayadevan emphasized.As the Centre and FSSAI move toward finalizing the updated labelling framework, public health advocates see this as a defining moment in India's nutritional policy landscape.“This decision can empower consumers to make informed choices, reduce disease burden, and ultimately save lives,” concluded Dr. Gupta.Source-Medindia