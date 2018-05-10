medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Sunscreen Chemicals in Seawater can Harm Your Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 5, 2018 at 3:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sunscreen chemicals in seawater can affect your health, reports a new study.
Sunscreen Chemicals in Seawater can Harm Your Health
Sunscreen Chemicals in Seawater can Harm Your Health

A study by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has detected an extensive amount of sunscreen chemicals in seawater that could pose a risk to human health. The study, a world-first in identifying the harm caused by a combination of polluting chemicals in sunscreen, found the chemicals can cause abnormalities in and kill the offspring of zebrafish by entering the food chain.

As the genetic structure of zebrafish resembles that of humans, the results imply that these contaminants could pose a risk to humans. The study also revealed that these contaminants are commonly found in the coastal waters of Hong Kong.

The team was led by Dr. Kelvin Leung Sze-yin, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemistry of HKBU. The team collected seawater samples from 30 locations off the Hong Kong coast. Seven commonly used organic UV (ultra-violet) filters, the active ingredients in sunscreens, were investigated. The team also collected fish, shrimps, mussels and other wild organisms from seven local aquaculture farms around Hong Kong.

The team found the presence of UV filters in concentrations ranging from 3.1 to 51.3 nanograms in each gram of the samples. The findings indicated that the UV filters that accumulated in marine life could possibly pass up the food chain to humans and affect our health.

The team collected the samples at depths of two metres in the sea, extracted the samples using the "solid phase extraction" method followed by highly sensitive instrumental analysis, a process designed to obtain reliable environmental data of UV filters.

The team simulated the real aquatic environment in a laboratory where contaminated artemia were fed to zebrafish for 47 days. The contaminated water contained three commonly used UV filters, namely benzophenone-3 (BP-3), ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate (EHMC) and octocrylene (OC).

After 47 days, none of the adult zebrafish appeared to be damaged, but several of their embryos were found to have malformations or abnormalities. The embryos' 24-hour mortality rate increased dramatically, from 10 percent to nearly 60 percent, while the 72-hour hatching rate decreased significantly, from 80 percent to less than 30 percent.

Dr. Kelvin Leung said the study found that the combined presence of BP-3, EHMC, and OC creates "a mixture effect" that increases their accumulation compared with the case when only one chemical is present. This increase was particularly marked in zebrafish.

"Since more than 70 percent of the genetic structure of zebrafish resembles that of humans, the effect of these contaminants passing along the food chain to humans and the long-term impact on human fertility cannot be neglected," he added.

Dr. Leung said, "UV light increases the risk of premature skin aging, freckles and triggers skin cancer. Organic or chemical UV filters that can absorb or block UV radiation are extensively applied in personal care products including sunscreens. Besides, UV filters are also widely found in textiles, plastics, and rubber as protection against photo-degradation."

Dr. Leung added, "After human use, the organic/chemical UV filters in sunscreens are discharged into the sea either directly by being washed off with sea water or indirectly through discharge of wastewater. Eventually, they enter the sea, thereby posing a threat to marine organisms and the ecosystem."

Dr. Leung called for regulations to cover the use of chemicals in personal care products and said more research should be done on the long-term impact of these contaminants. He recommends the usage of natural, mineral-based sunscreens, for instance, Titanium dioxide and Zinc oxide.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed

Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAA) or palythine extracted from seaweed is found to be effective against the damaging UV rays and oxidative stress

Titanium Dioxide from Sunscreen is Polluting Beaches

Titanium Dioxide from Sunscreen is Polluting Beaches

Sunscreen could be polluting beaches and poisoning beaches, found study.

Lack of Knowledge About Sunscreen May Increase Tanning Risk Among Millennials

Lack of Knowledge About Sunscreen May Increase Tanning Risk Among Millennials

A new study focuses on the importance of sunscreen and dangers of long-term exposure to sun's ultraviolet rays which may be associated with self-esteem, narcissism, appearance and addictive behavior.

Are All Sunscreens The Same?

Are All Sunscreens The Same?

In summer, it's difficult to step out without applying sunscreen. Individuals can look out for labels on the products for SPF numbers on the sunscreens.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Wrinkles

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Cosmetics Wrinkles Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive