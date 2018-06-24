medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Sun Safety Tips to Protect Your Skin

by Thilaka Ravi on  June 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sun safety tips are still not taken seriously by many people who do not realize that though the sun is good for vitamin D, its rays can also be very harmful for our skin. Wear protective clothing and sunglasses, and use sunscreens with at least 50 and above SPF for superior protection even in cloudy weather, say experts.
Sun Safety Tips to Protect Your Skin
Sun Safety Tips to Protect Your Skin

Raj Parikh, dermatologist and skin expert at Neutrogena India, and Reshma T. Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, have shared how you can protect yourself and others:
  • Teach children sun-safe habits from a young age and apply sunscreen on them every day.
  • In addition to wearing high SPF sunscreen, wear protective clothing and sunglasses, wear sunscreens with at least 50 and above SPF for superior protection against sun damage.
  • Even if your skin is not in direct sun contact, do not skip the sunscreen -- whether indoors or on a cloudy day.
  • Do not clog your skin. When you reside in humid cities like Mumbai and Chennai, it means dealing with a lot of humidity and stickiness on your skin. In this case, using a dry touch sunscreen which does not clog your pores is the best solution.
  • If you have sensitive skin, use a dermatologist recommended sunscreen.
  • Placing sunscreen by toothpaste can increase your sunscreen use. By integrating sunscreen with an existing routine, you may be able to use it more frequently. A study showed that placing your sunscreen next to your toothpaste can lead to a 20 per cent increase in sunscreen use.

  • You can extend this to placing sunscreen by door exits or keys and in your car or purse so you can enjoy every sunny day safely.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Want younger looking skin? Follow these simple steps listed below to naturally reduce the signs of ageing. Read on....

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby's sensitive skin needs special summer skin care to avoid damage from sun's harmful rays. Learn about summer skincare tips to protect your baby.

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...