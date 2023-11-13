Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor

sun exposure at work is contributing to almost one-third of non-melanoma skin cancer fatalities, revealed statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). The research is released in the journal Environment International (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Working under the sun causes 1-in-3 deaths from non-melanoma skin cancer, say WHO and ILO



Go to source).



According to the joint estimates, 1.6 billion people of working age (15 years or older) were exposed to solar ultraviolet radiation while working outdoors in 2019, equivalent to 28 percent of all working-age people.