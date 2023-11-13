About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor

by Colleen Fleiss on November 13, 2023 at 11:36 PM
Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor

sun exposure at work is contributing to almost one-third of non-melanoma skin cancer fatalities, revealed statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). The research is released in the journal Environment International (1 Trusted Source
Working under the sun causes 1-in-3 deaths from non-melanoma skin cancer, say WHO and ILO

Go to source).

According to the joint estimates, 1.6 billion people of working age (15 years or older) were exposed to solar ultraviolet radiation while working outdoors in 2019, equivalent to 28 percent of all working-age people.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer


Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
Advertisement


In the same year, almost 18,960 people in 183 countries died from non-melanoma skin cancer due to having worked outdoors in the sun. The number increased by 88 percent -- from 10,088 deaths in 2000. The estimates establish occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation as the third highest attributable burden of cancer deaths globally, behind only asbestos and silica dust.

Expert Advocates for Sun Protection in the Workplace to Prevent Occupational Skin Cancer

"Unprotected exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation at work is a major cause of occupational skin cancer," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a statement. "But there are effective solutions to protect workers from the sun's harmful rays, and prevent their deadly effects," he added.

The WHO called for more action to protect workers from hazardous outdoor work in the sunlight. As skin cancer develops after years or even decades of exposure, workers must be protected from solar ultraviolet radiation at work from young working age onwards.
Quiz on Skin Cancer

Quiz on Skin Cancer


The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic.
Advertisement

Governments should establish, implement and enforce policies and regulations that protect outdoor workers from sun-induced skin cancer by providing shade, shifting working hours away from the solar noon, providing education and training, and equipping workers with sunscreen and personal protective clothing (such as broad-brimmed hat, long-sleeved shirts and long trousers), the UN health body said.

"A safe and healthy working environment is a fundamental right at work," said Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director-General, in the statement. "Death caused by unprotected exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation while working is largely preventable through cost-effective measures. It is urgent that governments, employers and workers and their representatives work together in a framework of well-defined rights, responsibilities and duties to reduce the occupational risk of UV exposure. This can save thousands of lives every year," Houngbo added.

Reference :
  1. Working under the sun causes 1-in-3 deaths from non-melanoma skin cancer, say WHO and ILO - (https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_901352/lang--en/index.htm)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts

Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts


Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which affects children and older adults. Learn more about the causes and health facts of skin cancer.
Advertisement

Melanoma Hotspots: Understanding the Skin Cancer Epidemic

Melanoma Hotspots: Understanding the Skin Cancer Epidemic


Understanding why men, the wealthy, and maritime inhabitants are prone to skin cancer, a new study compares UV exposure and behaviors.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women

Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women

Pregnancy exercises are instrumental in carving a healthy pregnancy journey. Pregnancy massages can aid in ...
Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. ...
Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength ...

Latest Cancer News

Genetic Chronicles Marks USC's Quests for Prostate Cancer Insights

Genetic Chronicles Marks USC's Quests for Prostate Cancer Insights

USC, at the forefront of an international effort, has undertaken the largest and most diverse study to date on prostate cancer genetics.
Diabetes Drug Metformin Shows Promise Against Prostate Cancer

Diabetes Drug Metformin Shows Promise Against Prostate Cancer

The exploration for biomarkers predicting the onset of prostate cancer has predominantly centered on the nuclear genome, neglecting the mitochondrial genome.
Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Precision Oncology for Cancer Treatment

Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Precision Oncology for Cancer Treatment

Expert stresses the importance of genetic information in determining an individual's susceptibility to cancer and the development of precisely targeted therapies.
Smoking's Disruptive Role in Cancer Development

Smoking's Disruptive Role in Cancer Development

Scientists have elucidated one of the mechanisms through which tobacco smoking fosters cancer.
Ethical Challenges as Patient-Facing AI Gains Traction in Cancer Research

Ethical Challenges as Patient-Facing AI Gains Traction in Cancer Research

AI holds great potential in broadening cancer care However, healthcare professionals and tech developers must act promptly to avoid depersonalizing patient care.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Sun-Kissed Dangers: 33% of Skin Cancer Fatalities Linked to Outdoor Labor Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests