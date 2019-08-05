medindia

Summer Tips to Keep in Mind While Traveling Abroad

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 8, 2019 at 2:33 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vacation time is here, are you ready to fly abroad this summer? Then, it is important to protect your health from harmful disease causing-microorganisms. Therefore, getting the right travel vaccinations can boost your immune system and keep infectious diseases at bay.
Summer Tips to Keep in Mind While Traveling Abroad
Summer Tips to Keep in Mind While Traveling Abroad

Nothing can ruin foreign travel like a nasty virus. A small bug bite or even a sip of water can lead to a serious illness and wreck a long-planned vacation.

But with a little planning and preparation, it's easy to protect your health—and your itinerary. Travelers can consult their healthcare provider for immunizations, medications, and advice on avoiding diseases spread by food, water, and mosquitoes. The key is scheduling a healthcare appointment well in advance of your departure date.

"Many travelers don't realize they need vaccinations until the last minute," said Ghazal Vessal, PharmD, Ph.D., a clinical pharmacist with Cedars-Sinai Travel Medicine. "I recommend checking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website before booking a trip to Asia, Africa, South America or the Middle East. Nobody wants to be caught off guard."

Specially trained pharmacists with Cedars-Sinai's Travel Medicine program conduct thorough consultations to evaluate patients' needs based on their itinerary. Vessal, who keeps up on recent developments in travel medicine, put together the following checklist for international travelers:
  • Yellow fever vaccine is in short supply: Due to production issues, the yellow fever vaccine only is available at Cedars-Sinai and a limited number of other U.S. clinics, so make your healthcare appointment well in advance. Travelers who may need the vaccine include those visiting Africa or South America and especially Brazil, which has been experiencing a large outbreak.
  • Check if you need a vaccination certificate: Certain destinations require proof of a yellow fever vaccination when visitors arrive from a country with a known outbreak. For example, travelers must provide a yellow fever vaccination certificate when traveling to Tanzania from neighboring Kenya.
  • Get vaccinated at least two weeks before travel: It takes about two weeks to develop full immunity from most vaccines.
  • Ask about a cipro alternative: Bacteria causing traveler's diarrhea have developed resistance to certain antibiotics like ciprofloxacin, making these drugs less effective. Azithromycin has become the antibiotic of choice to combat traveler's diarrhea.
  • Zika is still a risk: Though it's been out of the news, Zika is still an ongoing issue in parts of Africa, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean. Travelers can avoid the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses by applying insect repellant containing DEET.


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

How to Eat Healthy While Traveling

Planning a vacation this holiday season? Here are a few tips to help you stay fit by munching on healthy goodies while traveling.

Food Choices During Traveling

Diet management while traveling is very important to keep from becoming sick. Here are some tips to healthy travel diet.

Traveler's Diarrhea

Traveler's diarrhea is a digestive disorder transmitted through contaminated food and water which causes loose stools and abdominal cramps.

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat Summer Safety Tips for Elderly 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Dangerous Food Additives

World Red Cross Day - Celebrating Strength and Reach

World Thalassemia Day: Give Blood Give Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive