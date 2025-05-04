About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Summer Safety Tips as Tamil Nadu Faces a Scorching Season

by Colleen Fleiss on May 4 2025 11:22 PM

Govt issues advisory as 'Agni Natchathiram' begins in Tamil Nadu today. Stay safe, hydrated, and follow heat safety tips to beat the scorching temperatures.

Tamil Nadu has entered its peak summer phase, known as Agni Natchathiram or Kathiri Veyil, which commenced today (May 4) and will continue until May 28. This 25-day period is traditionally associated with intense heat, and this year is no exception, with temperatures already soaring past 100°F (38°C) in several parts of the state.
In response to the escalating temperatures, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) (1 Trusted Source
Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Go to source) has issued a comprehensive advisory to safeguard public health. The advisory emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and minimizing outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Summer Health Hazards
The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.
Prolonged exposure to intense heat can lead to serious health conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance. Symptoms may include dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps, and confusion. In extreme cases, especially among the elderly, infants, and those with chronic illnesses, these conditions can escalate quickly and become life-threatening without prompt medical attention. Medical professionals are also warning of a possible spike in gastrointestinal infections and foodborne illnesses during this season. The high temperatures can accelerate food spoilage and promote the growth of harmful bacteria, leading to an increase in cases of diarrhea, food poisoning, and stomach infections. People are advised to consume freshly prepared, hygienic food and avoid street food and raw or undercooked meals to minimize health risks.

Essential Summer Safety Tips

  • Stay Indoors During Peak Hours: Residents are advised to remain indoors between 12 noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its hottest.
  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water. Homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt are encouraged.
  • Use Sun Protection: People venturing outside should use umbrellas or wear hats to shield themselves from direct sunlight.
  • Avoid Dehydrating Beverages: Minimize the intake of tea, coffee, and alcohol as they can contribute to dehydration.
  • Vehicle Safety: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as they can heat up rapidly.
  • Cooking and Footwear Caution: Avoid cooking during peak hours to prevent indoor heat buildup and avoid walking barefoot on hot surfaces.
  • Eat Water-Rich Foods: Include fruits and vegetables with high water content in your diet to stay hydrated.
Weather forecasts indicate the possibility of worsening heatwave conditions, especially in coastal districts, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days.

As the state navigates this intense heat period, authorities emphasize the collective responsibility of citizens to adhere to safety guidelines to protect themselves and vulnerable populations from heat-related illnesses.

Reference:
  1. Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine - (https://www.tndphpm.com/#/)
Source-Medindia
Advertisement

