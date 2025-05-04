Summer Safety Tips as Tamil Nadu Faces a Scorching Season

Govt issues advisory as 'Agni Natchathiram' begins in Tamil Nadu today. Stay safe, hydrated, and follow heat safety tips to beat the scorching temperatures.

Essential Summer Safety Tips

Tamil Nadu has entered itswhich commenced today (May 4) and will continue until May 28. This 25-day period is traditionally associated with intense heat, and this year is no exception, with temperatures already soaring past 100°F (38°C) in several parts of the state.In response to the escalating temperatures, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) () has issued a comprehensive advisory to safeguard public health. The advisory emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and minimizing outdoor activities during peak heat hours.Prolonged exposure to intense heat can lead to serious health conditions such asSymptoms may include dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps, and confusion. In extreme cases, especially among the elderly, infants, and those with chronic illnesses, these conditions can escalate quickly and become life-threatening without prompt medical attention. Medical professionals are also warning of a possible spike in gastrointestinal infections and foodborne illnesses during this season. The high temperatures can accelerate food spoilage and promote the growth of harmful bacteria, leading to an increase in cases of diarrhea, food poisoning, and stomach infections. People are advised to consume freshly prepared, hygienic food and avoid street food and raw or undercooked meals to minimize health risks.Weather forecasts indicate the possibility of worsening heatwave conditions, especially in coastal districts, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days.As the state navigates this intense heat period, authorities emphasize the collective responsibility of citizens to adhere to safety guidelines to protect themselves and vulnerable populations from heat-related illnesses.Source-Medindia