Summer or Winter: When Do Kids Gain More Weight?

Font : A- A+



Children are more prone to obesity during their summer holidays. Hence, parents and teachers should take extra effort to encourage healthy eating and increase the duration of outdoor playtime to prevent excess weight gain among kids. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatric Obesity.

Summer or Winter: When Do Kids Gain More Weight?



Recent studies suggest kids tend to gain the most weight in summer, but schools are chastised for providing unhealthy food and beverages, along with decreasing opportunities for physical activity.



‘Kids tend to gain more weight during summer, but schools are chastised for giving unhealthy, junk foods and sugary drinks along with decreasing opportunities for physical activity and outdoor play.’ Show Full Article





The findings could have important implications for the design and timing of school-based obesity prevention initiatives in the United States.



"Perennial education on healthy eating and regular physical activity makes sense for all kids. If our findings can be confirmed in follow-up studies, they indicate that adolescents who are already affected by obesity may find benefit from additional weight management support delivered at the start of the school year," said lead author Jeffrey VanWormer, PhD, of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, in Wisconsin.



Source: Eurekalert A new study that analyzed data from 2010 to 2015 confirmed that the body mass index of Wisconsin children and adolescents generally rose in the summer and then decreased in the fall, followed by a more modest increase to decrease cycle beginning in February. For adolescents who were heavier, body mass index increased more persistently until spring.The findings could have important implications for the design and timing of school-based obesity prevention initiatives in the United States."Perennial education on healthy eating and regular physical activity makes sense for all kids. If our findings can be confirmed in follow-up studies, they indicate that adolescents who are already affected by obesity may find benefit from additional weight management support delivered at the start of the school year," said lead author Jeffrey VanWormer, PhD, of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, in Wisconsin.Source: Eurekalert Recent studies suggest kids tend to gain the most weight in summer, but schools are chastised for providing unhealthy food and beverages, along with decreasing opportunities for physical activity.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.