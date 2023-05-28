Summer Makeup Battle: Conquering Humidity and Heat

Coping with the intense heat and humidity of summer poses a challenge for makeup enthusiasts, requiring transfer-proof and long-lasting products to withstand melting. Choosing the right makeup essentials becomes crucial for maintaining a flawless look all day.
Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics lists down five easy tips and tricks that'll get you a fresh summer look that will last you all day.
Prep Your SkinA proper prep routine is mandatory for summers when you want to ace that sweat-proof fresh and clean base. Greasy moisturizers are a big no-no during the hot and humid months, but hydration is key, so strike a balance with SUGAR's Citrus Got Real Cooling Stick, a handy vitamin C-infused multi-use stick that guards against dryness, blemishes, and sun damage. Easy and fuss-free, just swipe on this stick across your face to instantly rejuvenate and energize your skin! Follow this up with a good primer that is specifically designed for hot weather and oily skin that will prevent your makeup from melting
Use Lightweight ProductsDuring summers, it is important to use lightweight beauty products that can protect your skin from the sun, while keeping it hydrated and nourished. Heavy creams and powders can melt with the heat and clog your pores. Use lightweight, oil-free products that are designed for hot weather. Products like tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and water-based lightweight foundations will be your best friend.
Try Waterproof Makeup!With the brutal heat during the summer months, water-resistant and waterproof makeup products are a great way to prevent your makeup from melting. It is essential to use waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and even lipsticks that can withstand heat and humidity.
Neon Eyeliner For Summer MakeupStep out of your comfort black eyeliner this season and be unapologetically bold, bright, and beautiful. Bring out the sass in you with neon and take your summer oomph a notch higher this season by adding a killer-colored graphic eye to your summer makeup lookbook. Whether it's a minty green or a sky blue, a formula that dries up in seconds and is incredibly pigmented and smudge-proof, should be your go-to. Nailing your eye makeup for hot weather has never been this easy!
Set Your GlamSetting your makeup is extremely important in summer. It's time to skip the bake and opt for a light dust of translucent powder to set your base. Follow this up with a setting spray like the SUGAR Grand Finale Matte Setting Mist to make your makeup look fresh and matte throughout the day. This will also help control the excess oil and shine on your skin.
Source: IANS
