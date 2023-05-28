About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Summer Makeup Battle: Conquering Humidity and Heat

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Summer Makeup Battle: Conquering Humidity and Heat

Coping with the intense heat and humidity of summer poses a challenge for makeup enthusiasts, requiring transfer-proof and long-lasting products to withstand melting. Choosing the right makeup essentials becomes crucial for maintaining a flawless look all day.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Tips for Summer-Friendly Make-Up

Tips for Summer-Friendly Make-Up


Use an oil-free or light moisturizer over damp skin and work from the inside out by drinking eight to ten glasses of water to stay hydrated.
Advertisement


Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics lists down five easy tips and tricks that'll get you a fresh summer look that will last you all day.

Prep Your Skin

A proper prep routine is mandatory for summers when you want to ace that sweat-proof fresh and clean base. Greasy moisturizers are a big no-no during the hot and humid months, but hydration is key, so strike a balance with SUGAR's Citrus Got Real Cooling Stick, a handy vitamin C-infused multi-use stick that guards against dryness, blemishes, and sun damage. Easy and fuss-free, just swipe on this stick across your face to instantly rejuvenate and energize your skin! Follow this up with a good primer that is specifically designed for hot weather and oily skin that will prevent your makeup from melting

Use Lightweight Products

During summers, it is important to use lightweight beauty products that can protect your skin from the sun, while keeping it hydrated and nourished. Heavy creams and powders can melt with the heat and clog your pores. Use lightweight, oil-free products that are designed for hot weather. Products like tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and water-based lightweight foundations will be your best friend.

Try Waterproof Makeup!

With the brutal heat during the summer months, water-resistant and waterproof makeup products are a great way to prevent your makeup from melting. It is essential to use waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and even lipsticks that can withstand heat and humidity.

Neon Eyeliner For Summer Makeup

Step out of your comfort black eyeliner this season and be unapologetically bold, bright, and beautiful. Bring out the sass in you with neon and take your summer oomph a notch higher this season by adding a killer-colored graphic eye to your summer makeup lookbook. Whether it's a minty green or a sky blue, a formula that dries up in seconds and is incredibly pigmented and smudge-proof, should be your go-to. Nailing your eye makeup for hot weather has never been this easy!

Set Your Glam

Setting your makeup is extremely important in summer. It's time to skip the bake and opt for a light dust of translucent powder to set your base. Follow this up with a setting spray like the SUGAR Grand Finale Matte Setting Mist to make your makeup look fresh and matte throughout the day. This will also help control the excess oil and shine on your skin.

Source: IANS
All You Need to Know About HD Makeup

All You Need to Know About HD Makeup


HD makeup is high-end, lighter in texture and gives a smooth, flawless skin. One most important tip to all is to make sure everything is well blended.
Advertisement

Prenatal Exposure to Chemicals in Makeup, Toothpaste May Cause Early Puberty in Girls

Prenatal Exposure to Chemicals in Makeup, Toothpaste May Cause Early Puberty in Girls


Prenatal exposure to chemicals in personal care products such as toothpaste, cosmetics, and soap may speed up puberty in girls, reveals a new study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Fermented Skin Care

Fermented Skin Care

Fermented skin care regime is the new trend in the beauty industry. Fermented skin care promises you good ...
Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to ...
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News

Defying Time: Unlocking the Secrets to Wrinkle-Free Skin

Defying Time: Unlocking the Secrets to Wrinkle-Free Skin

Decoding the secrets of wrinkles by knowing the causes, prevention, and expert advice.
Summer's Gaze: Prioritizing Eye Care!

Summer's Gaze: Prioritizing Eye Care!

With the arrival of summer and the lure of outdoor activities, it is essential to give equal importance to the well-being of your eyes and skin.
Protecting Yourself from Summer Sun: Tips and Tricks

Protecting Yourself from Summer Sun: Tips and Tricks

Selecting the right SPF for your skin is quite tricky, but the thumb rule is to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 for effective results.
World Family Doctor Day: Let's Celebrate the Family Doctors at the Heart of Healthcare

World Family Doctor Day: Let's Celebrate the Family Doctors at the Heart of Healthcare

World Family Doctor Day held on 19th May highlights the vital role and contribution of family doctors in healthcare systems worldwide.
Pamper Your Mom With the Ultimate Gift of Relaxation on Mother's Day

Pamper Your Mom With the Ultimate Gift of Relaxation on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, you can make your mom feel cherished and relaxed by creating a serene atmosphere and indulging her with luxurious spa treatments.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Summer Makeup Battle: Conquering Humidity and Heat Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests