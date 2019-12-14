medindia

Summer Holidays can Undo the Good Work of School

by Iswarya on  December 14, 2019 at 3:23 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On holidays, kids have a lot more free time to watch TV, play video games, and raid the pantry , all sedentary behaviors that can raise the risk of weight gain, reports a new study.
Summer Holidays can Undo the Good Work of School
Summer Holidays can Undo the Good Work of School

As thousands of Aussie kids start summer holidays this week, there's no doubt parents will see an increase in kids' screen time, snack time, and general relaxation. After a busy school year, it's well-deserved, but could this change in activity has an adverse impact on their health?

Show Full Article


In a new University of South Australia study, researchers are examining changes in children's diets and time use over the summer holidays, in a move to better understand factors that are affecting childhood obesity.

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century, with more than 340 million children affected globally. In Australia, one in four children are overweight or obese.

UniSA's Professor Tim Olds says it's imperative to understand contributors to childhood obesity.

"We haven't seen any reduction in childhood overweight and obesity, despite hundreds of studies and tens of millions of dollars," Prof Old says.

"What we know about overweight and obese children is that they are more likely to stay this way into adulthood, making them more likely to be at risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age.

"Strong evidence in the US and Europe shows that the entire increase in children's fatness - and decrease in fitness - occurs during the summer holidays, but in Australia, we don't yet have this data.

"We do know, however, that Australian kids use their time very differently on holidays which, when coupled with diet, may be associated with increased weight gain and reduced fitness.

"This study will be the first in Australia to examine both children's eating habits and their use of time over the summer holidays so that we can find effective ways to address the very serious issue of childhood obesity."

Funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), the longitudinal study will track the 24-hour behavior of more than 300 Grade four students (aged approximately nine years) over three years, assessing diet, time use, and activity, as well as fitness and body-fat percentages.

Prof Olds says that the unstructured nature of holidays could be associated with poorer diets, lower physical activity and more screen time, and hence increased fatness and reduced fitness.

"Clearly, when kids are at school, their time is highly-structured - they have set times for PE (physical education), and opportunities to exercise - plus, and their calorie intake is mostly limited to what they have in their lunchbox," Prof Olds says.

"If we can find links between children's fitness and fatness on summer holidays, we can start to think differently about interventions such as structured holiday programs and camps, as well as family-based interventions, that can boost children's physical activity over summer.

"Being overweight or obese is largely preventable, and putting the break it for our kids is a priority for parents, schools, and policy."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

UK School Holidays Must be for a Shorter Duration to Assist Poor Kids

An adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron has said that school holidays in Britain should be shortened as a way to assist poorer children.

No Summer Holidays for Migrant Kids in Greek Camp

A makeshift classroom at a Greek migrant camp is a start of a 'return to normality' for the kids who have faced war and exile and are in danger of becoming apathetic.

Happy Holidays, Healthy Holidays!

Make your festive holidays happy and healthy with the help of these useful tips!

Simple Tips to Make Holidays More Healthy and Less Stressful

Instead of falling victim to the holiday hustle set the tone you want for this season. Here are a few tips to make the holidays more healthy and less stressful.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer habits before school starts.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heatTop Tips to Beat the Summer HeatTop 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Distension

Surgical Castration

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive