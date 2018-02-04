medindia
Summer Hacks: Tips to Save Your Feet from Sun

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 2, 2018 at 1:14 AM Lifestyle News
Summer has arrived so step out safe this season with healthy feet by choosing the right footwear.
Summer Hacks: Tips to Save Your Feet from Sun

Kanika Bhatia, Chief Experience Officer, Egoss -- a premium menswear leather shoe brand and Ayush Diwan Khurana, Founder and Designer at Modello Domani -- an affordable luxury shoe brand, lists some tips to take care for your feet this summer.

"Athletic Sandals and Loafers are the most appropriate as they are extremely light on feet, offer good support and definitely chic", says Bhatia.

Khurana feels that "when it comes to taking care of your feet one must know that in the summer heat staying in heavy shoes all day cuts down air circulation."

" It's important to let your feet breathe. Loafers, in this sense are a good option", said Khurana.

They list down some tips.

* Summer smart footwear: Go for flip flops as they are summer favorites but this easy pair comes with a good share of side effects. To minimize foot pain often caused by flip-flops, go for a pair with good support and does not bend in half.

* Athletic sandals: It's a season that calls for adventure. Before you set out on yours, make sure to pack a pair of practical and supportive athletic sandals. Sandals with built-in support will keep your feet from twisting.

* Brogue or Oxfords: For the stylish gentleman, the ideal pick this summer is undoubtedly the classic Brogues or Oxfords. To suit up right, you can choose from a wide range of handcrafted leather dress shoes.

* Loafers: Loafers provide a cool summer look that can work with both casual and business-appropriate apparel - a perfect fit this season.

* Sneaker: Sneakers and athletic shoes have become summer must-haves. A pair of royal blue canvas is a great choice for the young gentlemen with active lives.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Summer Health Hazards

Summer Health Hazards

The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

Top 15 Tips To Avoid Common Summer Diseases

Top 15 Tips To Avoid Common Summer Diseases

Summer is a time for fun but the hot weather brings with it a host of diseases. With some health tips you can avoid them and make most of the summer vacation.

Wearing Minimal Footwear is Better at Reducing Risk of Running Injuries

Wearing Minimal Footwear is Better at Reducing Risk of Running Injuries

Shoes with no cushioning, or minimal footwear, are, in fact, better at reducing risk of running injuries than cushioned footwear.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

