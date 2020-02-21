medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Summer Camp Ideas for Kids With Asthma or Allergies

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 21, 2020 at 7:22 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ACAAI has given suggestions on how to narrow down the summer camp selection while keeping your child's asthma and allergies in mind. When choosing the right summer camp for your child with allergies or asthma, it's not just about whether they prefer horseback riding to sailing. It's more about figuring out what kind of program best fits your child's medical needs related to allergy and asthma symptoms.
Summer Camp Ideas for Kids With Asthma or Allergies
Summer Camp Ideas for Kids With Asthma or Allergies

"Parents and kids alike who are dealing with asthma or severe allergies need to know there's a good fit and that the child's medical needs are being met," says allergist J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). "Take the time to research camps you think your child will enjoy and ask the hard questions to make sure your child will be well cared for."

Show Full Article


Below are suggestions from ACAAI on how to narrow down your camp selection while keeping your child's allergies and asthma in mind.

1. Consider a specialty camp - If you're worried that a regular sleepaway or day camp might not be fully prepared to handle your child's allergies and asthma, consider a specialty camp. Increasingly, there are camps focused solely on kids with asthma, and camps that deal specifically with food allergies. These camps provide specialized medical and non-medical staff who understand how to treat allergic diseases. An internet search should turn up a camp in your area that can provide the special focus your camper might need.

2. Maybe day camp is a better option - If you and your camper are both concerned about the possibility of a severe allergic reaction or asthma flare, a day camp may be a better option - particularly for a younger child. Most day camps have provisions in place to keep kids with allergies and asthma safe. They welcome discussions about what your child can and cannot eat, and what they need to have on hand in case of a severe allergic reaction, or an asthma attack. Make sure the camp you choose has dealt with allergies and asthma before, knows where the nearest hospital is and how to get there, and is aware of the specific needs of your child.

3. Wherever they go, they'll need to eat - Food is a big part of any camp experience, particularly sleepaway camp. If your child has a food allergy, talk with the kitchen staff to make sure no areas exist where cross contamination can occur. Find out how the camp monitors and communicates food allergy information and determine whether that works for you and your child. If your child will be attending day camp, send a bag lunch to guarantee they will be eating safe foods. Remind them that eating other kids' food is never okay.

4. Talk with your allergist before deciding - Your allergist may have insights into which type of program will best suit your child. They can also offer tips on communicating with camp personnel about your child's medications and specific allergy or asthma treatments. Your allergist should confirm prescriptions are up to date, symptoms are under control and dosing hasn't changed over the school year. They can also provide a personalized plan for you to share with the camp to help your child have the great experience they deserve.

5. Everybody ready? - You can help the camp staff and administration be prepared by communicating your child's health needs well in advance. If asthma makes some activities difficult for your child, let their counselor know. Ask the camp what level of physical activities will be involved, what the focus of each day will be and how meals are handled. And convey your expectations to the camp. Tell the staff how you want your child's medical routine handled and discuss what your child needs in order to fully participate in all activities.

If allergies or asthma are holding your child back, it's time to take control. See an allergist for expert care and relief. To find an allergist in your area, use the ACAAI allergist locator.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Childhood Allergies

Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and require treatment under an experienced allergy specialist.

Quiz on Allergy

Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara ...

Top 10 Superfoods to Fight Asthma

Anti asthma diet includes natural, non-drug bronchodilator that dilates the bronchi and relaxes lung muscles. Magnesium, herbs and coffee help fight asthma.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaAmoebic DysenteryHeight and Weight-KidsBeat the heatRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss Syndrome
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive