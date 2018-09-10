medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Sultan Pradhan, an Eminent Cancer Surgeon Conferred Dhanvantari Award

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2018 at 10:07 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sultan A. Pradhan, the eminent surgical oncologist of Mumbai was conferred the prestigious Dhanvantari Award at a function held here, an official said.
Sultan Pradhan, an Eminent Cancer Surgeon Conferred Dhanvantari Award
Sultan Pradhan, an Eminent Cancer Surgeon Conferred Dhanvantari Award

Maharashtra Governor C. V. Rao did the honours on Sunday night before dignitaries including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, D.Y. Patil, Rahul Goyal and others.

Replying to the felicitations, Pradhan pledged to take forward the movement of affordable cancer treatment to the deprived sections of society and eliminate the "Sea of Sorrow" arising out of the lack of access to sophisticated health care.

Managing Trustee of Dhanvantari Medical Foundation Rahul Goyal provided an insight into the history behind the awards launched by his father, late cardiologist B.K. Goyal since 1971.

Trained at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and New York's Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, Pradhan currently functions at the Prince Aly Khan Hospital, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital of Mumbai, said the official.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Cancer Must Know Facts

Cancer Must Know Facts

A list of Must Know Top 12 Cancer Facts of the World.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Mohs Surgery for Skin Cancer - Surgical Procedure

Mohs Surgery for Skin Cancer - Surgical Procedure

Mohs is a microscopically controlled surgical technique used in the treatment of common skin cancers.

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Anal Warts Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

 Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Top 11 Tips to Reduce Wrinkles

Preventing wrinkles starts from within. Nothing is more important than a healthy diet and adequate ...

 Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive