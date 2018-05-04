medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Sulfur Amino Acid Restriction can Increase Your Lifespan

by Hannah Joy on  April 5, 2018 at 1:28 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sulfur amino acid restriction has a wide range of benefits on health such as increasing lifespan without calorie restriction, reveals a new study.
Sulfur Amino Acid Restriction can Increase Your Lifespan
Sulfur Amino Acid Restriction can Increase Your Lifespan

The longevity and health improvements seen in animals on sulfur amino acid-restricted diets could translate to people, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers who recently conducted a review of published studies. More research is needed to confirm the benefits in people, the scientists said.

Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins in the body. A subcategory called sulfur amino acids includes methionine (Met) and cysteine (Cys), which not only make up proteins but also play many roles in metabolism and health.

Researchers have been interested in dietary sulfur amino acid restriction since the 1990s, when studies began to show health benefits in animals fed Met-restricted diets. In one early study involving rats, 80 percent Met restriction increased average and maximum lifespans by between 42 and 44 percent.

Scientists have long known that animals on calorie-restricted diets live longer and healthier, but they've been searching for ways bring about the improvements without asking people to eat less.

In the new review of studies led by Zhen Dong, a student in the Doctor of Public Health program, sulfur amino acid restriction consistently demonstrated a range of beneficial effects including enhanced lifespan -- without calorie restriction.

The literature review recently appeared in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

The analysis found that Met restriction has been associated with delayed aging and longer lifespans in human cells, yeast and animals including fruit flies and rodents. Animals fed sulfur amino acid-restricted diets also had health improvements including reductions in body weight, fat and oxidative stress; fewer cancerous tumors; enhanced insulin sensitivity; and more efficient fuel-burning.

Sulfur amino acids are important for growth. One of the effects of their restriction is to inhibit growth, leading to healthier, longer-lived but smaller animals. This stunted growth has been seen as a roadblock to translating the findings to people.

According to the new analysis, however, many of the health benefits also have been demonstrated when sulfur amino acid restriction was initiated in fully grown adult animals, circumventing the problem seen in younger animals.

"Those results we think are important because they indicate that if we were to initiate a restricted diet in adult human beings, we would still get the beneficial effects without having to worry about this issue of growth retardation," said John Richie, professor of public health sciences and pharmacology at Penn State Cancer Institute, who oversaw the review.

There were no other serious negative effects of dietary sulfur amino acid restriction in the studies.

"Both of those things were strong indicators that we might be able to translate these findings to humans," Richie said.

Studies involving people have associated sulfur amino acids with increased body weight, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and cancer, suggesting that restricting Met and Cys could protect against these conditions. For now, the evidence in humans is inconclusive.

"The literature still offers uncertainty about whether the benefits of diets that restrict sulfur amino acids can be translated to humans," Dong said. "This review describes a number of studies which provide some hints that sulfur amino acid restriction might achieve some of the benefits observed in animal models, including cancer inhibition and reducing risks for cardiovascular disease."

Richie is now overseeing the first tightly controlled feeding study of dietary sulfur amino acid restriction in human subjects, which may provide more direct evidence of health benefits.

Dietary sulfur amino acids are found in protein-containing foods, so restricting them isn't easy. The review, however, points out that many vegan diets are naturally low in Met and Cys. Beans and other legumes are a good source of protein that are low in sulfur amino acids.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

Poor Quality Diet Linked with Cigarette Smoking

Poor Quality Diet Linked with Cigarette Smoking

Smokers have worse quality diets than non-smokers or former smokers and this could put smokers at further risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Can Pasta be Part of a Healthy Diet?

Can Pasta be Part of a Healthy Diet?

Is pasta healthy or unhealthy? Pasta can be a part of a healthy diet without packing on the pounds.

High Fat Maternal Diet Influences Kid's Brain For Fatty Food

High Fat Maternal Diet Influences Kid's Brain For Fatty Food

Western Diet changes the reward circuitry and gene expression associated with a neurotransmitter which favors increased fat and sugar intake.

Excess Dietary Manganese Promotes Staph Heart Infection

Excess Dietary Manganese Promotes Staph Heart Infection

Excess levels of tissue manganese, due to intake of dietary supplements with high concentrations of the mineral, can increase risk of staph infection of the heart.

Spirulina

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is grown globally as a health supplement. Of late there is an effort to promote spirulina as the “food of the future”.

More News on:

Spirulina 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...