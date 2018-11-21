medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Sulabh International Launches India’s First Sewer Cleaning Machine

by Iswarya on  November 21, 2018 at 11:02 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In order to decrease sewer deaths and end the unsafe practice of manual scavenging, the Sulabh International introduced India's first sewer cleaning machine.
Sulabh International Launches India’s First Sewer Cleaning Machine
Sulabh International Launches India’s First Sewer Cleaning Machine

The machine, Sulabh International founder Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak said, "will do away with 99 percent of manual scavenging" in the country, where at least one worker has died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks every five days since the beginning of 2017.

"With the machine, a worker won't have to enter the sewers. But if the need arises and a person has to go, then the machine is fully equipped with gas checking machine, protective gears and dress to protect the workers from harmful gases," Pathak told IANS.

The machine, which costs Rs 43 lakh, was unveiled on the occasion of World Toilet Day 2018 by the mayors of all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD), in the presence of Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and Pathak.

Speaking to the media, Manoj Tiwari said: "Now that the Sulabh founder has taken the initiative to bring the machine here, I request the Delhi government to buy more of such vehicles.

"I have also ordered the three MCDs to purchase more of these vehicles and complete the process within the next two months."

While briefing about the vehicle, Dr. Pathak said the new machine is ideal for periodic mechanical desilting of manholes and to flush out sewer lines using the powerful jetting pump capable of producing 150 bar operating pressure and a flow of 150 liters per minute.

"It is also capable of de-choking sewer lines using specially designed flexible steel rods," he said, adding that the machine will ensure that no "safai karamchari" (manual cleaner) dies inside the sewer.

Talking to IANS, 40-year-old Usha Sharma, a safai karamchari, who has been cleaning toilets since the age of seven, said the machine would bring huge relief to manual scavengers.

"I have lost count of my village's men and boys who died while cleaning sewers...but now all will be fine)," she said.

To avert such tragedies, Dr. Pathak said the Sulabh sewer cleaning machine is electro-hydraulically operated, with personal protective devices and a quick-view pipe inspection camera which extends up to 20 feet.

"The quick-view pipe view camera is designed to felicitate inspection of manholes, sewer, tunnels, tanks, mainline and other lateral pipeline facilities with an outstanding zoom function (industrial HD camera), scalable carbon fiber rods and a sunlight presentable controller," he informed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

India's 'Underprivileged' Toilet Cleaners Forge New Lives

For nearly four decades, Kela Devi worked for a pittance emptying her high-caste neighbours' toilets with her bare hands in the small Indian village where she lives.

Nature Based Solutions: World Toilet Day 2018

World toilet Day is observed on November 19 every year and was established by the World Toilet Organization in 2001. This year's theme for the World Toilet Day is 'Nature based solutions'.

Clean India: 90 Percent of Indians Have Toilet Facility at Their Homes Now

Swachh Bharat Mission, a historic mass movement aims at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. PM Modi said over 90 percent of Indians have toilet facility at their homes now. India is on the way to achieve open defecation free status.

World Toilet Day

On 19th November, people worldwide, vowing to tackle the global sanitation crisis will observe world toilet day.

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive