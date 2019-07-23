A serious workplace injury can triple the risk of suicide and drug overdose death among women and, also increases the risk by 50% in men, reveals a study published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

Suicides, Overdose Deaths Increase Due to Workplace Injuries

‘Improved treatment for pain, substance use disorders, and post-injury depression may reduce deaths due to workplace injuries and will also improve the quality of life.’

Show Full Article





Previous research by the authors showed that women and men who had had to take at least a week off after a workplace injury were more than 20 percent more likely to die from any cause. They write that this new study highlights the roles of suicide and opioids as major causes of those deaths.







Source: Eurekalert To estimate the association between workplace injury and death, Boden and his colleagues looked at 100,806 workers in New Mexico, 36,034 of whom had lost-time injuries from 1994 through 2000. The researchers used workers' compensation data for that period, Social Security Administration earnings and mortality data through 2013, and National Death Index cause of death data through 2017. They found that men who had had a lost-time injury were 72 percent more likely to die from suicide and 29 percent more likely to die from drug-related causes. These men also had increased rates of death from cardiovascular diseases. Women with lost-time injuries were 92 percent more likely to die from suicide and 193 percent more likely to die from drug-related causes.Previous research by the authors showed that women and men who had had to take at least a week off after a workplace injury were more than 20 percent more likely to die from any cause. They write that this new study highlights the roles of suicide and opioids as major causes of those deaths.Source: Eurekalert

"These findings suggest that work-related injuries contribute to the rapid increase in deaths from both opioids and suicides," says study senior author Dr. Leslie Boden, professor of environmental health at BUSPH. "Improved pain treatment, better treatment of substance use disorders, and treatment of post-injury depression may substantially improve quality of life and reduce mortality from workplace injuries."