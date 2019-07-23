medindia

Suicides, Overdose Deaths Increase Due to Workplace Injuries

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 23, 2019 at 12:09 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A serious workplace injury can triple the risk of suicide and drug overdose death among women and, also increases the risk by 50% in men, reveals a study published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.
Suicides, Overdose Deaths Increase Due to Workplace Injuries
Suicides, Overdose Deaths Increase Due to Workplace Injuries

"These findings suggest that work-related injuries contribute to the rapid increase in deaths from both opioids and suicides," says study senior author Dr. Leslie Boden, professor of environmental health at BUSPH. "Improved pain treatment, better treatment of substance use disorders, and treatment of post-injury depression may substantially improve quality of life and reduce mortality from workplace injuries."

Show Full Article


To estimate the association between workplace injury and death, Boden and his colleagues looked at 100,806 workers in New Mexico, 36,034 of whom had lost-time injuries from 1994 through 2000. The researchers used workers' compensation data for that period, Social Security Administration earnings and mortality data through 2013, and National Death Index cause of death data through 2017. They found that men who had had a lost-time injury were 72 percent more likely to die from suicide and 29 percent more likely to die from drug-related causes. These men also had increased rates of death from cardiovascular diseases. Women with lost-time injuries were 92 percent more likely to die from suicide and 193 percent more likely to die from drug-related causes.

Previous research by the authors showed that women and men who had had to take at least a week off after a workplace injury were more than 20 percent more likely to die from any cause. They write that this new study highlights the roles of suicide and opioids as major causes of those deaths.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational drugs are commonly used in rave parties. Serotonin syndrome can occur in patients taking N-benzylpiperazine.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Leg Injuries and Disorders Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Steep Rise in Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Home Remedies for Common Cold

Homemade Cough Syrups
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive