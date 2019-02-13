Suicidal Thoughts: What Do the Kids Know?

Font : A- A+



Young depressed kids who tend to think about suicides, turns out have an actual understanding of what they are talking about. It has been found in this study that they understand death and subjects associated with deaths better than an average healthy person. The results of this study are published in the journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP).

Suicidal Thoughts: What Do the Kids Know?



Four- to six-year-old children who express suicidal thoughts and behaviors have a better understanding of what it means to die than the majority of their peers, reports a study.



‘Depressed kids as young as four who tend to think about suicides are mature enough to understand the concept of death.’ The authors found that children who express suicidal thoughts, the phenomenon is known as suicidal ideation, were 3.6 times more likely to describe death as caused by violence than depressed children without suicidal ideation.



"It's an uncomfortable topic to contemplate, and in many ways, I think it's easier to assume that children don't really know what they're saying, and therefore they can't possibly mean the same things that adults mean when they talk about wanting to die," said lead author Laura Hennefield, PhD, a postdoctoral research scholar at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, USA.



"We did find, however, that even children as young as four years of age who expressed suicidal ideation had a solid understanding of what it means to die," Dr. Hennefield added. "Although it remains unclear how to fully assess risk in these circumstances, our findings highlight the need to take children's expressions of suicidal thoughts and behaviors seriously."



The findings are based on data from a randomized controlled trial of Parent-Child Interaction Therapy Emotion Development to treat preschool depression. The sample included 22 depressed children with suicidal ideation; 57 depressed children without suicidal ideation; and 60 healthy peers of the same age.



During their baseline (pre-treatment) assessment, children completed an experimenter-led death interview to measure their understanding of five concepts of death including: Universality (all living things eventually die)

; specificity (only living things die);

irreversibility (death is permanent);

cessation (upon death bodily processes stop functioning); and

causality (there are events that can cause death) .



Depressed children with suicidal ideation demonstrated a better understanding of these death components than either peer group. Further, 100 percent of depressed children with suicidal ideation were able to describe a reasonable event that could cause death compared to 61 percent of depressed children without suicidal ideation and 65 percent of healthy children.



Somewhat unexpectedly, the authors also found that both age and expressing suicidal ideation independently predicted children's attribution of death to violent causes.



"When asked to describe an event that could cause death, older children, and children who expressed suicidal ideation, were much more likely to describe a violent cause such as shooting, stabbing, or being poisoned," said Dr. Hennefield.



Senior author Joan Luby, MD, the study's principal investigator and Director of the Early Emotion Development Program at Washington University School of Medicine added "We started this line of inquiry after observing higher than expected rates of suicidal ideation in our treatment study, which was something we had not previously seen in prior studies of preschool depression.



"This led us to add measures to investigate the meaning of this symptom to help guide caretakers and clinicians to respond. Very similar to the past studies of depression in preschoolers conducted in the Early Emotional Development Program and elsewhere, our findings suggest greater emotional awareness and capacities in younger children than previously understood."



Source: Eurekalert , reports a study.The authors found that"It's an uncomfortable topic to contemplate, and in many ways, I think it's easier to assume that children don't really know what they're saying, and therefore they can't possibly mean the same things that adults mean when they talk about wanting to die," said lead author Laura Hennefield, PhD, a postdoctoral research scholar at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, USA.," Dr. Hennefield added. "Although it remains unclear how to fully assess risk in these circumstances, our findings highlight the need to take children's expressions of suicidal thoughts and behaviors seriously."The findings are based on data from a randomized controlled trial of Parent-Child Interaction Therapy Emotion Development to treat preschool depression. The sample included 22 depressed children with suicidal ideation; 57 depressed children without suicidal ideation; and 60 healthy peers of the same age.During their baseline (pre-treatment) assessment, children completed an experimenter-led death interview to measure their understanding of five concepts of death including:. Further, 100 percent of depressed children with suicidal ideation were able to describe a reasonable event that could cause death compared to 61 percent of depressed children without suicidal ideation and 65 percent of healthy children.Somewhat unexpectedly, the authors also found that both age and expressing suicidal ideation independently predicted children's attribution of death to violent causes."When asked to describe an event that could cause death, older children, and children who expressed suicidal ideation, were much more likely to describe a violent cause such as shooting, stabbing, or being poisoned," said Dr. Hennefield.Senior author Joan Luby, MD, the study's principal investigator and Director of the Early Emotion Development Program at Washington University School of Medicine added "We started this line of inquiry after observing higher than expected rates of suicidal ideation in our treatment study, which was something we had not previously seen in prior studies of preschool depression.."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: