medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Suicidal Thoughts in 9 and 10-year-olds Linked to Family Dynamics

by Iswarya on  February 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study is narrowing the gap in psychology's understanding of suicidal thoughts in young people. The findings reveal that such thoughts begin as early as 9 and 10 years old. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Suicidal Thoughts in 9 and 10-year-olds Linked to Family Dynamics
Suicidal Thoughts in 9 and 10-year-olds Linked to Family Dynamics

Death by suicide in children has reached a 30-year high in the United States. During middle and high school, 10 to 15% of kids have thoughts of suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. How early in a child's life do these thoughts begin?

Show Full Article


Majority of children surveyed had caregivers who either didn't know or didn't report, the suicidal thoughts of the children in their charge.

"There's already been press about suicidal ideation in teenagers," said Deanna Barch, chair and professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences and professor of radiology in the School of Medicine "But there's almost no data about rates of suicidal ideation in this age range in a large population sample."

The study, conducted by Barch and Diana Whalen, Ph.D., psychiatry instructor at the School of Medicine, as well as colleagues at the Laureate Institute for Brain Science, looked at 11,814 9- and 10-year-olds from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, a national, longitudinal study on adolescent brain health in which caretakers also participate.

Dividing suicidal thoughts and actions into several categories, researchers found that 2.4 to 6.2% of the children reported having thoughts about suicide, from wishing they were dead to devising -- but not carrying out -- a plan.

When it came to actions, they saw 0.9% of these 9- and -10-year-olds said they had tried to commit suicide; 9.1% reported non-suicidal self-injury.

Going into this study, Barch said she did not know what to expect, but she did expect to see nontrivial amounts of suicidal thoughts in this age group.

"There were two reasons I was sure," she said. "When you look at the CDC rate of kids in middle and high school who have these thoughts, it's pretty high. It's clear that they weren't arising out of the blue."

The second reason she was prepared: In previous work, she had already seen suicidal thoughts in preschoolers.

Also of note are some discrepancies seen between males and females. Specifically, males showed more suicidal thoughts and more non-suicidal self-injury than the girls; these trends reverse as people age, studies show.

"We don't really know why ," Barch said. "By the time adolescence hits, the rates go up for everyone, but they go up disproportionately for girls. The discrepancy was completely unexpected."

Another group that may have found the results unexpected: caregivers.

This is the age when kids and their caregivers generally tend to give different reports of internal experiences, Barch said, but still, the disconnect between self-reports of suicidal thoughts and caregivers' reports of their kids' thoughts diverged widely. In more than 75% of cases where children self-reported suicidal thoughts or behaviors, the caregivers did not know about the child's experience.

The nature of the ABCD study, following the children over time, will allow researchers to tease out this apparent contradiction. "One question is going to be whether one of those reports" -- that of the child or the caregiver -- "is more predictive than the other of how the kids do over time," Barch said.

In fact, caregivers seem to play an important role when it comes to suicidal thoughts and behaviors in this young age group. After adjusting for sex, family history, and other variables, family conflict was a predictor of suicidal thoughts and non-suicidal self-injury. Monitoring by a caretaker was also predictive of those measures, as well as suicide attempts.

Historically, the belief has been that people don't need to ask kids about suicidal thoughts before adolescence, Barch said. "Our data suggest that's absolutely not true. Kids are having these thoughts. They're not at the same rates as adults, but they are nontrivial."

She suggested parents, caregivers and people working with children should be aware of the possibility that a 9-year-old is thinking about suicide.

"If you have kids who are distressed in some way, you should be asking about this," she said. "You can help identify kids that might be in trouble."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

World Mental Health Day: Focus on Suicide Prevention

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10th October every year. It aims to create awareness about mental disorders and the importance of seeking medical help. The 2019 theme focuses on 'Suicide Prevention.'

'Working Together to Prevent Suicide' - World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on the 10th September to raise awareness about preventing self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death, and we must do what we can to prevent people from taking this ...

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Cell suicide is a key factor for brain health and food security. Cell suicide causes neuronal death in neurodegenerative diseases and confers disease resistance to plants, ensuring food security.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Natural Compound in Cruciferous Vegetables can Fight Fatty Liver Disease

Sprained Thumb

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive