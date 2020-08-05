by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Sugary Soda Consumption Decreases Kidney Blood Flow: Study
Sugary soda consumption downs kidney blood flow, and raise the risk of developing chronic kidney disease, according to a study in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology. The study, chosen as an APSselect article, was conducted in two parts on a total of 25 men and women.

Vascular resistance occurs when blood vessels constrict to impede the flow of blood in the kidneys. This can lead to increased blood pressure and reduced kidney function, among other complications.

Approximately 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, according to the National Kidney Foundation. The Foundation estimates CKD kills more people than breast cancer or prostate cancer. It is considered an under-recognized public health crisis.


"Consumption of 500 mL of a commercially available soft drink sweetened with HFCS increased vascular resistance in the kidneys within 30 minutes," the researchers wrote. "We also found that increases in segmental artery vascular resistance were exacerbated during the CPT (cold pressor test) compared with water consumption."

In a follow-up study, the researchers also found changes in arterial blood flow inside the kidneys were brought on by HFCS, not due to the caffeine content or osmolality of the beverage.

Increases in resistance in arteries inside the kidneys "were likely due to simultaneous increases in serum uric acid and copeptin. Collectively, our findings indicate that HFCS-sweetened soft drink consumption increased renal vasoconstrictor tone at rest and during sympathetic activation."



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

ThalassemiaUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation