Sugary Soda Consumption Decreases Kidney Blood Flow: Study

"Consumption of 500 mL of a commercially available soft drink sweetened with HFCS increased vascular resistance in the kidneys within 30 minutes," the researchers wrote. "We also found that increases in segmental artery vascular resistance were exacerbated during the CPT (cold pressor test) compared with water consumption."In a follow-up study, the researchers also found changes in arterial blood flow inside the kidneys were brought on by HFCS, not due to the caffeine content or osmolality of the beverage.Increases in resistance in arteries inside the kidneys "were likely due to simultaneous increases in serum uric acid and copeptin. Collectively, our findings indicate that HFCS-sweetened soft drink consumption increased renal vasoconstrictor tone at rest and during sympathetic activation."Source: Newswise