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Sugar Taxes Vs. Fast Food: No Real Gains

by Manjubashini on Apr 4 2026 12:57 PM

The success of soda taxes in fast food is limited, as switching to other drinks wipes out potential health gains.

Sugar Taxes Vs. Fast Food: No Real Gains
Can a tax on high-sugar drinks really lower your daily calorie count?
Surcharges on sugar-heavy beverages do not effectively reduce calorie intake in fast-food restaurants. Consumers frequently bypass price hikes by switching to untaxed high-calorie alternatives or other sugar-heavy items.(1 Trusted Source
Impact of sugary drink taxes on beverage calories purchased in a national fast food restaurant chain: A quasi-experimental study

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A comprehensive study from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, published in PLOS Medicine, reveals a significant gap in the efficacy of sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) taxes.

While these levies successfully lower consumption in grocery stores, researchers Brian Elbel and Pasquale Rummo found no measurable impact on calories consumed through drinks at U.S. fast-food chains.

The data suggests that in quick-service environments, the convenience and bundling of meals lead customers to maintain their sugar habits despite the tax.

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Are Sugary Drink Taxes Effective in Fast-Food Settings?

Sugary drink taxes have been adopted in several U.S. jurisdictions as a public health strategy to curb sugar consumption and improve dietary behaviors.

Research on the impact of these taxes on grocery stores purchases attribute sugary drink taxes to an estimated 15% decrease in sales. However, whether this translates to an impact in restaurant sales has not been well studied.

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Researchers analyzed six years of sales data (2015–2020) from more than 7,300 Taco Bell locations nationwide, focusing on drive‑through purchases. The study compared beverage calories per transaction at 60 restaurants across five jurisdictions with sugary drink taxes—Albany, California; Cook County, Illinois; Oakland, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Seattle, Washington—with a matched group of similar restaurants in areas without such taxes.

Why Combo Meals Limit Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Impact

Overall, the analysis found no significant association between sugary drink taxes and beverage calories per transaction, suggesting that sugary drink taxes of this size or alone may not substantially reduce beverage calorie consumption in fast food restaurant settings.

The authors note that consumer behavior in restaurants—such as choosing combo meals or prioritizing convenience—may limit the effectiveness of these policies.

Elbel adds, “Using millions of transactions from six years of sales data, we found that sugary beverage taxes did not influence beverage calories when implemented in five cities in the U.S.”

Rummo notes, “These results suggest that sugary drink taxes may not be effective in reducing beverage calorie consumption in fast food restaurants, as compared to supermarkets. This could be because the sizes of sugary drink taxes in the U.S. are too small for consumers or that they just aren’t responsive to price changes in these settings, among other reasons.”

Reference:
  1. Impact of sugary drink taxes on beverage calories purchased in a national fast food restaurant chain: A quasi-experimental study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004642&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=plos006)

Source-Eurekalert

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
#Sugartaxes are no match for fast-food fans! A spike in #sugarydrink prices fails at fast-food chains as people just swap to other sweet treats. #Policy vs. reality: the sugar habit is hard to break! #sodatax #fastfood #sugarcut #nutrition #healthpolicy #consumerbehavior #calorieintake

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