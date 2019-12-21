Sugar Not The Reason For Risk of Heart Disease Among Diabetics

- found that patients at a
higher risk for diabetes also had higher heart disease risks, but that this was due
largely to a higher prevalence of other heart risk factors such as obesity, higher
blood pressure levels and abnormal lipids.
The study looked at over 370,000 patients from the UK Biobank, making it the
largest single cohort reported to date using patients' measurements of HbA1c -
average blood glucose (sugar) levels over 2-3 months.
The researchers wanted to assess whether knowing HbA1c levels - which are
increasingly measured in screening for diabetes to assess risk - could improve
heart disease risk assessment.
The researchers found that the near two-fold higher risk for heart disease for
those at higher risk of diabetes was driven mainly by abnormal levels of
conventional heart disease risk factors. "On average such people were around
10kg heavier, and their blood pressure was already 6 units higher. More also
smoked so they had many other reasons to be at higher risk, well before their
sugar levels rose into the diabetes range."
This means that whilst people at risk for diabetes are, on average, at around an
80% greater heart disease risk compared with those with normal HbA1c levels,
such risk is not largely driven by elevated HbA1c, but rather by differences in the
prevalence or levels of other established heart disease risk factors, such as age,
blood pressure, smoking, lipid levels, and BMI.
Professor Naveed Sattar, of the University's Institute of Cardiovascular and
Medical Sciences, said: "In our study, we found that whilst assessing HbA1c
levels adds minimally to cardiovascular risk prediction, those patients at risk for
diabetes should have their heart disease risk factors appropriately measured and
managed using conventional methods. Doctors, therefore, should make sure
such patients are properly checked for all risk factors as then the patient can
better know all their risks and be more motivated to make lifestyle changes which
may lessen all these risks"
He added: "We believe this study will have practical implications for clinical
practice because, in those patients without known diabetes, knowing HbA1C
levels is unlikely to help predict heart disease risk. And in those patients at high
risk for diabetes, heart disease risk assessments should continue to be done by
conventional methods, with comprehensive lifestyle advice given to address both
risks."
The paper, 'Glycated hemoglobin, prediabetes and the links to cardiovascular
disease: data from UK Biobank; is published in Diabetes Care. The study was
funded by a grant from Chest, Heart, and Stroke Association Scotland.
Source: Medindia