About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: New Biomarker Identified Prevents Death in Infants

by Hannah Joy on May 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: New Biomarker Identified Prevents Death in Infants

New potential biomarker has been identified in a breakthrough research by Australian scientists. The biomarker helps detect babies who are more at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). However, it may not be a quick fix, as it might take a long time to understand SIDS.

SIDS is the unexplained death of an apparently healthy infant less than one year of age, during a period of sleep. There is no immediate or obvious cause of death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome / Cot Death

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome / Cot Death

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is death of a baby, under one year of age that occurs in sleep and cannot be explained.
Advertisement


Experts don't know which babies are at risk for SIDS or what causes it. As a result, parents of infants who die from unexplained causes are often the focus of suspicion, which can make the parents feel even more guilty and bereaved than they already do.

A team at the Children's Hospital at Westmead (CHW) identified Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE), believed to be involved in neural function, as the biochemical marker that can help prevent death in infants.
Avoid All Risk Factors for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome : Study

Avoid All Risk Factors for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome : Study

Sleeping on their back is not the only risk factor to avoid in SIDS, rather all other risk factors should also be considered.
Advertisement

The findings, published in The Lancet's eBioMedicine, showed BChE levels were significantly lower in babies who subsequently died of SIDS compared to living controls and other infant deaths.

However, according to Rachel Moon, a researcher studying SIDS at the University of Virginia, the surge in interest around the study is understandable, but isn't warranted, The Verge reported.

"There is nothing definitive about this at all," Moon was quoted as saying.

She noted that the study was very small - it included blood samples from 67 infants who died and 10 who survived.

Moon said the study finding doesn't necessarily prove that the enzyme is responsible for SIDS or has a role in an infant's death.

And even though there was a statistical difference between the levels of the enzyme between the two groups of infants, there was overlap between them. That would make it hard to design an accurate blood test to check if an infant had levels of the enzyme linked with SIDS, Moon said.

Dr. Gabrina Dixon, director of advancing diversity in academic pediatrics at Children's National in Washington, said the study was interesting, CNN reported.

"But, I wouldn't call it a thing yet. It could be promising for future research, but it's such a small number of kids in this study, you need a lot more numbers to say that this is what it is."

First Candle, a national organization focused on eliminating sleep-related infant deaths and supporting families, welcomed the research but also urged caution.

"This is progress, and for that we should be optimistic, but it's not the entire answer," CEO Alison Jacobson said in a statement. "Our concern with the development of a test for the vulnerability to SIDS is with parents having a false sense of security and adopting unsafe sleep practices."



Source: IANS
Two Months Of Breastfeeding Can Halve The Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Two Months Of Breastfeeding Can Halve The Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Breastfeeding for just two months reduces the risk of SIDS by almost half and the longer babies are breastfed, the greater the protection.
Advertisement

Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Higher in Premature Infants

Risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Higher in Premature Infants

The risk of dying from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related causes within the first year was highest for those born between 24 and 27 weeks.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
View all
Recommended Reading
BereavementBereavement
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome / Cot Death Death Facts Bereavement 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close