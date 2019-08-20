medindia

Sudanese Man with Malignant Brain Tumor Treated at Delhi Hospital

by Hannah Joy on  August 20, 2019 at 4:45 PM Hospital News
A 57-year-old man from Sudan, who underwent a tumor removal surgery 15 years back, did not have any problems until 2018. He came to Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, as the size of his forehead tumor has increased. However, a team of three doctors successfully completed the surgery after almost 11-12 hours.
Babiker Hassabelgawi Ahmed was diagnosed with his first tumor on the left side of his head at the age of 42 and got it surgically removed in Sudan.

Two years back he started having a few episodes of seizure and noticed a small nodule over his forehead a year back, which exponentially increased in size within seven-eight months. By that time, the skin around the tumor mass eroded, his health deteriorated and he started having frequent seizures.

His health did not improve while he was dealing with his condition through medication.

He was advised to have an MRI scan by experts in Sudan, which he neglected to do. Within a short span of time the tumor grew, breaking the skin of the forehead and making it the shape of a horse-shoe.

On July 17, 2019, he came to Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka here in a bad shape from Sudan. The size of his forehead tumor was of 6cmx8cm long outside and 18cmx12cm deep inside, the brain. It had turned malignant due to sheer negligence.

"Seeing Mr Ahmed's case, we planned to do surgical removal through bicoronal flap mobilization, strip craniotomy and excision of the complete bone tumor, extemporization of frontal sinus and duroplasty by artificial dura and cranioplasty by titanium mesh and flap tailoring to close the galea," said Amit Srivastava, Director and Senior Consultant Neuro Surgery at Aakash Healthcare.

The condition which he was suffering from is called invasive anaplastic meningioma WHO Grade III arising from frontal convexity dura and falx.

"We created a flab on the forehead skin, since skin was involved, we had to remove the upper lining and bones in the brain along with the tumor, as it was hugely spread across the forehead skull and skin," Srivastava said.

"The area above the nose and the middle of the forehead which was affected due to the tumor was removed and thigh fascia and fat was used to re-graft that area," he added.

The surgery was completed successfully after almost 11-12 hours with a team of three doctors. These kind of tumors are usually due to some genetic disorders.

"This hospital extended all possible support to us and the entire team of doctors were very comforting and helpful. Our case was treated on priority and I was given a second chance to life," said Ahmed.

The patient was discharged on the seventh day after surgery and is fine now. His urinary incontinence and blurry vision have been managed but he will be on medication for a few months.



Source: IANS

