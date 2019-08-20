Sudanese Man with Malignant Brain Tumor Treated at Delhi Hospital

Two years back he started having a few episodes of seizure and noticed a small nodule over his forehead a year back, which exponentially increased in size within seven-eight months. By that time, the skin around the tumor mass eroded, his health deteriorated and he started having frequent seizures.His health did not improve while he was dealing with his condition through medication.He was advised to have an MRI scan by experts in Sudan, which he neglected to do. Within a short span of time the tumor grew, breaking the skin of the forehead and making it the shape of a horse-shoe.On July 17, 2019, he came to Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka here in a bad shape from Sudan. The size of his forehead tumor was of 6cmx8cm long outside and 18cmx12cm deep inside, the brain. It had turned malignant due to sheer negligence.said Amit Srivastava, Director and Senior Consultant Neuro Surgery at Aakash Healthcare.The condition which he was suffering from is called invasive anaplastic meningioma WHO Grade III arising from frontal convexity dura and falx.Srivastava said.he added.The surgery was completed successfully after almost 11-12 hours with a team of three doctors. These kind of tumors are usually due to some genetic disorders.said Ahmed.The patient was discharged on the seventh day after surgery and is fine now. His urinary incontinence and blurry vision have been managed but he will be on medication for a few months.Source: IANS