Successful Pregnancy Depends of Environment of Female Reproductive Tract

The female reproductive tract has the final say in human mate choice, according to new research from the University of Eastern Finland.

The researchers conducted two experiments, where they activated sperm from multiple men with follicular fluid (the oocyte surrounding bioactive liquid) or cervical mucus from several different women. Then they examined sperm motility and other functionally important physiological changes of sperm in all possible male-female combinations. All the participants were also genotyped for their Human Leucocyte Antigen (HLA) class I and II alleles.



"These findings can have important implications for a deeper understanding of sexual selection and the fertilisation process in humans and other mammals," Associate Professor Jukka Kekäläinen from the University of Eastern Finland says. Annalaura Jokiniemi, MSc, adds. Source: Eurekalert

Achieving pregnancy has been shown to be more likely between partners who carry dissimilar human leucocyte antigen (HLA) immune genes. Accordingly, humans are expected to choose HLA dissimilar reproductive partners. Earlier studies have demonstrated that HLA dissimilarity preferences are mediated either by body odors or facial preferences. However, it has been unclear whether HLA-based mating preferences could occur after sexual intercourse in the female reproductive tract.