medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Substance in Hair: Reliable Marker for Alcohol Consumption

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 20, 2018 at 4:35 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ethyl sulphate (EtS), a metabolite of ethanol, is known to accumulate in the hair can be used as a marker to assess alcohol consumption, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Drug Testing & Analysis.
Substance in Hair: Reliable Marker for Alcohol Consumption
Substance in Hair: Reliable Marker for Alcohol Consumption

A new study reveals that measuring levels of ethyl sulphate (EtS), a metabolite of ethanol, in the hair can be used to assess alcohol consumption.

In the study, researchers developed a method that was successfully applied to quantify EtS in hair samples from patients treated for alcohol use disorders.

The window of detection of alcohol consumption can be extended through the use of hair as a matrix. Also, compared with more traditional matrices (such as blood and urine), hair is easier to collect, transport, and store.

"EtS in hair shows potential as a direct biomarker for alcohol consumption and should be subject to future research," said lead author Dr. Delphine Cappelle, of the University of Antwerp, in Belgium.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

How to Tackle Problems Associated With Alcohol Consumption?

How to Tackle Problems Associated With Alcohol Consumption?

Alcohol's effects vary from person to person. Understanding why people drink alcohol excessively is of enormous importance to health authorities.

Excess Alcohol Consumption can Increase Your Heart Rate

Excess Alcohol Consumption can Increase Your Heart Rate

Drinking alcohol at a higher level can increase the heart rate triggering arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation, finds a new study.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Hangover

Hangover

The downside of a fun night with alcohol, is a hangover, which is a result of dehydration that the alcohol produces. It can be overcome with these handy tips.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox Hangover 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...