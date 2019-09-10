medindia

Study Urges Breastfeeding in Vulnerable Infants

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2019
With appropriate evidence-based breastfeeding interventions, mothers having infants with myelomeningocele (spina bifida) can expect to feed their infants human milk as well as direct breastfeed, demonstrated new study.
The benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child are well-recognized, including for late preterm infants (LPI). Without human milk, these infants lose a critical component for protection and optimal development of their brains.

A first-of-its-kind study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) describes the positive human milk and breastfeeding outcomes in a program of care at the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania for LPI born with myelomeningocele (MMC) which is also known as Spina Bifida. MMC is a condition in which the infant's backbone and spinal canal do not close before birth and it is one of the most common defects in the United States.

By using a unique transition-to-breast pathway program, a majority of the infants in the study were feeding unfortified material human milk at discharge. The pathway includes a personalized prenatal nutrition (lactation) consult for all mothers in the prenatal care program, which focuses on human milk as a medical intervention and the unique needs of the infant with MMC.

The program also includes, among other things, early and frequent pumping to establish milk supply and skin-to-skin contact from birth, as well as the option for parents to have their infants supplemented with Pasteurized Donor Human Milk (PDHM) versus traditional formula. By having families have access to PDHM, we can keep the babies having an exclusive human milk diet which is better for the newborn's gut integrity.

PDHM is used as a bridge to mom's own milk and can help parents reach their personal breastfeeding goals.

Source: Eurekalert

