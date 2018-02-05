Study Uncovers Factors That Cause Melanoma Metastasis

Font : A- A+



Melanoma is one of the few cancers for which mortality has stabilized or even increased. The reason for this is its ability, in later stages, to spread to other parts of the body. New study uncovers the critical factors in the tumor lymphatic microenvironment that promote the melanoma cell distant organ metastasis.

Study Uncovers Factors That Cause Melanoma Metastasis







‘Study findings generate new leads and potential targets to more efficient treatments and prognosis for metastatic cancer.’ Often primary melanomas grow and spread horizontally on the top layer of the skin before penetrating deeper into the layers of the dermis where they can reach the lymph and blood vessels. Lymphatic invasion and lymph node metastasis correlate with poor clinical outcome in melanoma.



In addition to providing a direct route for dissemination, the lymph vessels have been proposed to directly modulate the metastatic process through mechanisms that have remained elusive.



"Because the mechanisms and functional contribution of lymphatic dissemination in distant organ melanoma metastasis remain incompletely understood, we have investigated the contribution of the cells that form the walls of the lymphatic vessels, the lymphatic endothelial cells, to human melanoma cell invasion and metastasis", tells Professor Päivi Ojala from the University of Helsinki, Finland. She continues:



"In particular, our goal was to uncover the critical factors in the tumor lymphatic microenvironment that promote the melanoma cell distant organ metastasis and thereby to generate new leads and potential targets to more efficient treatments and prognosis for metastatic cancer."



Growing human melanoma cells in co-cultures with human primary lymphatic endothelial cells increased the invasive growth of melanoma cells in cell culture conditions that mimick the tissue environment and facilitated melanoma distant organ metastasis in mice implanted with human melanoma cells. This lymphatic endothelium mediated change in the melanoma was dependent on MMP14, Notch3 and 1-integrin proteins, and MMP14 and Notch3 were necessary for the increased metastasis of human melanoma cells in a zebrafish tumor model.



The study uncovers a unique mechanism whereby the direct contact with lymphatic endothelial cells promotes melanoma metastasis.



"These findings can represent new leads that clinicians can consider as prognostic markers for metastasis and the pharmaceutical industry can pursue for further therapeutics development", Professor Ojala says.







Source: Eurekalert Advertisement Melanoma is considered metastatic - also called Stage IV melanoma - when the cancer cells have spread through the lymph nodes to distant sites in the body, the most often affected being liver, lungs, bones and brain.Often primary melanomas grow and spread horizontally on the top layer of the skin before penetrating deeper into the layers of the dermis where they can reach the lymph and blood vessels. Lymphatic invasion and lymph node metastasis correlate with poor clinical outcome in melanoma.In addition to providing a direct route for dissemination, the lymph vessels have been proposed to directly modulate the metastatic process through mechanisms that have remained elusive."Because the mechanisms and functional contribution of lymphatic dissemination in distant organ melanoma metastasis remain incompletely understood, we have investigated the contribution of the cells that form the walls of the lymphatic vessels, the lymphatic endothelial cells, to human melanoma cell invasion and metastasis", tells Professor Päivi Ojala from the University of Helsinki, Finland. She continues:"In particular, our goal was to uncover the critical factors in the tumor lymphatic microenvironment that promote the melanoma cell distant organ metastasis and thereby to generate new leads and potential targets to more efficient treatments and prognosis for metastatic cancer."Growing human melanoma cells in co-cultures with human primary lymphatic endothelial cells increased the invasive growth of melanoma cells in cell culture conditions that mimick the tissue environment and facilitated melanoma distant organ metastasis in mice implanted with human melanoma cells. This lymphatic endothelium mediated change in the melanoma was dependent on MMP14, Notch3 and 1-integrin proteins, and MMP14 and Notch3 were necessary for the increased metastasis of human melanoma cells in a zebrafish tumor model.The study uncovers a unique mechanism whereby the direct contact with lymphatic endothelial cells promotes melanoma metastasis."These findings can represent new leads that clinicians can consider as prognostic markers for metastasis and the pharmaceutical industry can pursue for further therapeutics development", Professor Ojala says.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: