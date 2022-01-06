Study Shows Why the Memory of Fear is Seared into Our Brains

The stress neurotransmitter norepinephrine (noradrenaline) promotes fear processing in the brain by evoking a specific population of inhibitory neurons in the amygdala to induce a repetitive bursting pattern of electrical discharges.
This bursting pattern of electrical activity changes the frequency of brain wave oscillation in the amygdala from a resting state to an aroused state that promotes the formation of fear memories.
How Brain Processes FearPublished recently in Nature Communications, the research was led by Tulane cell and molecular biology professor Jeffrey Tasker, the Catherine and Hunter Pierson Chair in Neuroscience, and his PhD student Xin Fu.
"This changes the electrical discharge pattern in specific circuits in your emotional brain, centered in the amygdala, which in turn transitions the brain to a state of heightened arousal that facilitates memory formation, fear memory, since it's scary. This is the same process, we think, that goes awry in PTSD and makes it so you cannot forget traumatic experiences."
Source: Eurekalert