by Colleen Fleiss on  July 12, 2020 at 11:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Shows Why COVID-19 Virus Is Not Killing Bats Or Making Them Sick
Bats' longevity and capacity to tolerate viruses like Ebola, rabies, and possibly the SARS-CoV-2 strain of virus that causes coronavirus had stemmed from their ability to control inflammation, which is a hallmark of disease and aging, said University of Rochester in the US researchers.

In a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, biology professors Vera Gorbunova and Andrei Seluanov described the mechanisms underlying bats' unique abilities and how these mechanisms may hold clues to developing new treatments for diseases in humans.

"There may be a very strong connection between bats' resistance to infectious diseases and their longevity. We also realised that bats can provide clues to human therapies used to fight diseases," said Gorbunova.


The scientists, along with colleague Brian Kennedy, director of the Centre for Healthy Aging at the National University of Singapore, got to talking about bats.

Unlike humans, bats have developed specific mechanisms that reduce viral replication and also dampen the immune response to a virus.

The result is a beneficial balance: their immune systems control viruses but at the same time, do not mount a strong inflammatory response.

Another factor may be their environment.

Many species of bats live in large, dense colonies, and hang close together on cave ceilings or in trees. Those conditions are ideal for transmitting viruses and other pathogens.

"Bats are constantly exposed to viruses. They are always flying out and bringing back something new to the cave or nest, and they transfer the virus because they live in such close proximity to each other," said Seluanov.

Because bats are constantly exposed to viruses, their immune systems are in a perpetual arms race with pathogens.

"Usually the strongest driver of new traits in evolution is an arms race with pathogens. Dealing with all of these viruses may be shaping bats' immunity and longevity".

However, the study does not suggest for humans to toss their masks and crowd together in restaurants and movie theatres.

Evolution takes place over thousands of years, rather than a few months.

While humans may be developing social habits that parallel those of bats, we have not yet evolved bats' sophisticated mechanisms to combat viruses as they emerge and swiftly spread.

"The consequences may be that our bodies experience more inflammation," said Gorbunova.

Studying bats' immune systems will provide new targets for human therapies to fight diseases and aging, said researchers.

For example, bats have mutated or completely eliminated several genes involved in inflammation; scientists can develop drugs to inhibit these genes in humans.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Quiz on Ebola
Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Odisha: 595 New Coronavirus Cases
In the last 24 hours, Odisha's COVID-19 tally reached 13,121 even as three more deaths due to the virus were reported, the Health Department said on Sunday.
READ MORE
Is Novel Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Updates Transmission Guidelines
The World Health Organization has admitted that novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, might spread through the air under certain conditions suggesting the possibility of airborne transmission.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisAmoebic DysenteryCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake