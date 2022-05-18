About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Study Shows How Twitter Influence COVID Vaccination Rates

by Colleen Fleiss on May 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Shows How Twitter Influence COVID Vaccination Rates

COVID-19 vaccines' sentiments, whether positive or negative, previews subsequent vaccination rates, stated a study.

Vaccination can help end the continuing surges and new variants of the Covid pandemic. But vaccine hesitancy undermines the impact of vaccination individually and collectively.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement


Compounding this is the role of social media, which increasingly amplifies both information and misinformation regarding vaccination, raising questions about how, specifically, these platforms affect vaccination rates.

Twitter and COVID-19 Vaccination

The study, conducted by researchers at New York University, showed that positive sentiment expressed on Twitter toward vaccinations was followed, a week later, by increases in vaccination rates in the same geographic area, while negative sentiment was followed, in the same region, by decreases in vaccination rates the following week.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

The results, which appear in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, offer new insights into the influence of social media on public health measures.

"We need to understand vaccine hesitancy and social media's impact on creating and spreading it," said Megan Coffee, clinical assistant professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The team deployed a real-time big data analytics framework using sentiment analysis and natural language processing (NLP) algorithms. The system takes real-time tweets, identifies tweets related to vaccines and classifies these by certain themes, and provides sentiment analysis, cataloging tweets as positive, negative, or neutral.

Together they analyzed 23,000 vaccine-related tweets from March 20, 2021, to July 20, 2021, and then compared them with vaccination rates in different US states.

By contrast, after the vaccine rollout commenced, negative sentiment tweets exceeded positive ones.

While the method helped identify patterns in vaccine hesitancy over time and place, "it can only monitor, and not influence, vaccine hesitancy, which is constantly changing. More work is needed to build trust in life-saving vaccines and undo the influence of vaccine negativity," Coffee said.

Source: IANS
Mysterious Cases of Diseases in Children Who Were Infected With COVID-19

Mysterious Cases of Diseases in Children Who Were Infected With COVID-19

Children affected by COVID-19 infection are prone to be affected by other diseases like liver dysfunction and hepatitis too, after a period of time.
Advertisement

India Reports 1,569 New COVID-19 Cases

India Reports 1,569 New COVID-19 Cases

In India, 1,569 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported. The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close