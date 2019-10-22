medindia

Study Shows How the Brain Dials Up the Volume to Hear Someone in a Crowd

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 22, 2019 at 1:01 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study led by Columbia researchers has offered new insight into organization of brain's listening center; provides roadmap for development of hearing-aid technologies inspired by the brain.
Study Shows How the Brain Dials Up the Volume to Hear Someone in a Crowd
Study Shows How the Brain Dials Up the Volume to Hear Someone in a Crowd

Our brains have a remarkable ability to pick out one voice from among many. Now, a team of Columbia University neuroengineers has uncovered the steps that take place in the brain to make this feat possible. Today's discovery helps to solve a long-standing scientific question as to how the auditory cortex, the brain's listening center, can decode and amplify one voice over others -- at lightning-fast speeds. This new-found knowledge also stands to spur development of hearing-aid technologies and brain-computer interfaces that more closely resemble the brain.

Show Full Article


These findings were reported today in Neuron.

"Our capacity to focus in on the person next to us at a cocktail party while eschewing the surrounding noise is extraordinary, but we understood so little about how it all works," said Nima Mesgarani, PhD, the paper's senior author and a principal investigator at Columbia's Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute. "Today's study brings that much-needed understanding, which will prove critical to scientists and innovators working to improve speech and hearing technologies."

The auditory cortex is the brain's listening hub. The inner ear sends this brain region electrical signals that represent a jumble of sound waves from the external world. The auditory cortex must then pick out meaningful sounds from that jumble.

"Studying how the auditory cortex sorts out different sounds is like trying to figure out what is happening on a large lake -- in which every boat, swimmer and fish is moving, and how quickly -- by only having the patterns of ripples in the water as a guide," said Dr. Mesgarani, who is also an associate professor of electrical engineering at Columbia Engineering.

Today's paper builds on the team's 2012 study showing that the human brain is selective about the sounds it hears. The researchers wanted to understand how that happens within the anatomy of the auditory cortex.

"We've long known that areas of auditory cortex are arranged in a hierarchy, with increasingly complex decoding occurring at each stage, but we haven't observed how the voice of a particular speaker is processed along this path," said James O'Sullivan, PhD, the paper's first author who completed this work while a postdoctoral researcher in the Mesgarani lab. "To understand this process, we needed to record the neural activity from the brain directly."

The researchers were particularly interested in two parts of the auditory cortex's hierarchy: Heschl's gyrus (HG) and the superior temporal gyrus (STG). Information from the ear reaches HG first, passing through it and arriving at STG later.

To understand these brain regions, the researchers teamed up with neurosurgeons Ashesh Mehta, MD, PhD, Guy McKhann, MD, and Sameer Sheth, MD, PhD, neurologist Catherine Schevon, MD, PhD, as well as fellow co-authors Jose Herrero, PhD and Elliot Smith, PhD. Based at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Northwell Health, these doctors treat epilepsy patients, some of whom must undergo regular brain surgeries. For this study, patients volunteered to listen to recordings of people speaking while Drs. Mesgarani and O'Sullivan monitored their brain waves via electrodes implanted in the patients' HG or STG regions.

The electrodes allowed the team to identify a clear distinction between the two brain areas' roles in interpreting sounds. The data showed that HG creates a rich and multi-dimensional representation of the sound mixture, whereby each speaker is separated by differences in frequency. This region showed no preference for one voice or another. However, the data gathered from STG told a distinctly different story.

"We found that that it's possible to amplify one speaker's voice or the other by correctly weighting the output signal coming from HG. Based on our recordings, it's plausible that the STG region performs that weighting," said Dr. O'Sullivan.

Taken together, these findings reveal a clear division of duties between these two areas of auditory cortex: HG represents, while STG selects. It all happens in around 150 milliseconds, which seems instantaneous to a listener.

The researchers also found an additional role for STG. After selection, STG formed an auditory object, a representation of the sound that is analogous to our mental representations of the objects we see with our eyes. This demonstrates that even when a voice is obscured by another speaker -- such as when two people talk over each other -- STG can still represent the desired speaker as a unified whole that is unaffected by the volume of the competing voice.

The information gleaned here could be used as the basis for algorithms that replicate this biological process artificially, such as in hearing aids. Earlier this year Dr. Mesgarani and his team announced the development of a brain-controlled hearing aid, which utilizes one such algorithm to amplify the sounds of one speaker over another.

The researchers plan to study HG and STG activity in increasingly complex scenarios that have more speakers or include visual cues. These efforts will help to create a detailed and precise picture of how each area of the auditory cortex operates.

"Our end goal is to better understand how the brain enables us to hear so well, as well as create technologies that help people -- whether it's so stroke survivors can speak to their loved ones, or so the hearing impaired can converse more easily in a crowded party" said Dr. Mesgarani. "And today's study is a critical way point along that path."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility

People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully.

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.

Quiz on Hearing Loss

A little difficulty in hearing is natural with the aging process but if the auditory damage occurs because of other reasons, it can be a cause for concern. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about hearing ...

Hearing Aids can Prevent Memory Problems: Here's How

Using hearing aids can cut down the risk of developing a wide range of health and memory problems such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), dementia, depression, anxiety, and injurious falls, reveals a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)AtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Acute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive