medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Study Shows How Melanoma Evades Targeted Therapies

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2018 at 10:19 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research by researchers at the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health shows how metastatic melanoma becomes resistant to a common class of targeted therapy.
Study Shows How Melanoma Evades Targeted Therapies
Study Shows How Melanoma Evades Targeted Therapies

Melanoma is the leading cause of death from skin cancer. Many patients develop metastatic disease that spreads to other parts of the body. One commonly used targeted therapy for metastatic melanomas works by attacking melanomas with mutations in the BRAF gene that make them susceptible to RAF-inhibiting drugs.

"The findings give us new clues about how we might combat resistance to this targeted melanoma therapy," said Andrew Aplin, PhD, Associate Director for Basic Research and the Program Leader for Cancer Cell Biology and Signaling (CCBS) at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. The research was published November 6th in Cell Reports.

About 13-30 percent of melanomas become resistant to RAF-inhibiting drugs because of a difference in how those cells produce and process the BRAF protein. The gene these patients carry is called a BRAF V600E isoform. These RAF-resistant isoform cancers produce BRAF proteins that become active complexes with another cancer-promoting protein called MEK.

Dr. Aplin, together with first author Michael Vido, an MD/PHD student in Dr. Aplin's lab and colleagues, showed that when they blocked this complex, or dimerization, by targeting a specific site on the BRAF isoform, they could block MEK binding and restore the potency of the RAF-inhibitor.

"The work helps explain dual hypotheses for RAF-inhibitor resistance, one which focused on MEK and the other on dimerization," said Dr. Aplin. "This work weaves the two together mechanistically. The results may also help guide the design of better combination therapies for melanoma."

"This pivotal study is part of a much larger effort within the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson to advance the pace of discoveries leading to clinical translation," said Karen Knudsen, PhD, Enterprise Director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated pigment-producing cells. A brown-black longitudinal band is a typical sign of nail cancer.

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Melanoma: Mutations Contributing to Cancerous Transition Discovered

New CRISPR (gene editing) study recreates genetic steps required for benign moles to turn malignant in skin cancer (melanoma) patients.

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation  Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Melanoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive