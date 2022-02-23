Study Shows How Human Livers Export Bile Acid

Scientists have unraveled the structures of human ABCB11 under various taurocholate (TC) bile acid concentrations and revealed a pocket-to-pocket bile acid transfer mechanism.
Thus, it is necessary for human liver to export excessive bile acid so as to maintain its benign circulation. ABCB11 is an important bile acid transporter, but its transport mechanism remains unclear.
The results were published in Cell Research.
The two-pocket structure allowed for more precise recognition of bile acid. Researchers found that the IML pocket had two positively charge residues that served to recognize taurine moiety of bile acid. The OML pocket, on the other hand, served to recognize the cholic acid moiety and the shape of bile acid.
The results of this study not only contribute to our understanding of the mechanism of bile acid transport, but also provide structural basis for therapeutic intervention and drug design of cholestasis and other diseases.
