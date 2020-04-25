Study Shows How Hearing Loss in Old Age Affects the Brain

‘New research has studied the brain of mice that exhibit hereditary hearing loss, similar to age related hearing loss in humans.’

The scientists analyzed the density of neurotransmitter receptors in the brain that are crucial for memory formation. They also researched the extent to which information storage in the brain's most important memory organ, the hippocampus, was affected.Adaptability of the brain suffersMemory is enabled by a process called synaptic plasticity. In the hippocampus, synaptic plasticity was chronically impaired by progressive hearing loss. The distribution and density of neurotransmitter receptors in sensory and memory regions of the brain also changed constantly. The stronger the hearing impairment, the poorer were both synaptic plasticity and memory ability."We believe that the constant changes in neurotransmitter receptor expression caused by progressive hearing loss create shifting sands at the level of sensory information processing that prevent the hippocampus from working effectively", she adds.Source: Eurekalert