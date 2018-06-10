medindia
Study Shows How Has Children's Body Image Changed Over Time

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 6, 2018 at 7:27 PM Obesity News
From 2000-2011, the prevalence of childhood overweight/obesity nearly tripled from 6.5% to 16.8%, but children's perception of being fat remained at 2%, found study published in Obesity.
Study Shows How Has Children's Body Image Changed Over Time

The study also found that 49% of children underestimated their weight status at the start of the study. Children who perceived themselves as being fat at the start of the study had a higher increase in body mass index over time than those with an average body image.

Boys, young children, and rural children had higher body mass index increases than their counterparts. Over time, a thin body silhouette became more desirable.

The study analyzed data on 4,605 children aged 6-17 years at baseline.

Source: Eurekalert

More News on:

Healthy Living 

