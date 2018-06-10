Study Shows How Has Children's Body Image Changed Over Time

From 2000-2011, the prevalence of childhood overweight/obesity nearly tripled from 6.5% to 16.8%, but children's perception of being fat remained at 2%, found study published in Obesity.

The study also found that 49% of children underestimated their weight status at the start of the study. Children who perceived themselves as being fat at the start of the study had a higher increase in body mass index over time than those with an average body image.



‘Resolving negative body image among children could bring great self-motivation toward a healthy lifestyle.’ Boys, young children, and rural children had higher body mass index increases than their counterparts. Over time, a thin body silhouette became more desirable.



The study analyzed data on 4,605 children aged 6-17 years at baseline.



