medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Study Shows How Brain Cancer Resists Immunotherapies

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 21, 2018 at 2:05 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An international research team found that immune cells needed to fight cancer are trapped in the bone marrow by some brain tumors. Researchers recently published their findings in Nature Medicine.
Study Shows How Brain Cancer Resists Immunotherapies
Study Shows How Brain Cancer Resists Immunotherapies

Certain brain cancers are associated with low numbers of immune system T-cells circulating in the peripheral blood. Low T-cell numbers can be a side-effect of cancer treatment. But it now appears that there is more to the story of these missing T-cells.

The researchers reviewed imaging results and blood tests of patients with brain cancer and confirmed that these patients had low T-cell levels, compared to controls, even prior to being treated. The patients also had contracted spleens, indicating the T-cells were not hiding there. The same results were seen in mice. Remarkably, analysis of mouse bone marrow revealed a large expansion in T-cell numbers.

"When we examined the bone marrow of human patients, we found the same sequestration of T-cells as in the mice," study lead author Pakawat Chongsathidkiet says. "When there was tumor in the brain, the immune cells that would normally attack the tumor appeared to be trapped in the bone marrow."

Using flow cytometry, the researchers found a strong inverse relationship between the level of the T-cell surface protein S1P1 and T-cell numbers in the bone marrow. Functioning S1P1 is needed for T-cells to leave the bone marrow and other immune system organs, such as spleen, lymph nodes and thymus. The effects of the tumor appeared to prevent cells from leaving the bone marrow.

Next the researchers uncovered the mechanism by which the T-cells can be freed. Blocking the cell's ability to internalize S1P1 caused the T-cells to re-emerge from the marrow.

"We expect these results to provide clues that will help improve the effects of immunotherapy treatments for brain tumors," says coauthor Shohei Koyama. "It should be possible to induce these trapped T lymphocytes to migrate and attack the tumor."

Overall, these findings suggest that therapies that activate T-lymphocytes may be useful adjuncts to current treatment of cancers inside the skull.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Astrocytoma

Astrocytoma

Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive