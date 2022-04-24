Study Says Only 1 in 4 Hospitalized COVID Patients Feel Fully Recovered After a Year

Advertisement

"In our clusters, female sex and obesity were also associated with more severe ongoing health impairments including reduced exercise performance and health-related quality of life at 1 year, potentially highlighting a group that might need higher intensity interventions such as supervised rehabilitation," Evans added.The most common ongoing long-Covid symptoms were fatigue, muscle pain, physically slowing down, poor sleep, and breathlessness.For the study, the team used data from the post-hospitalization Covid-19 (PHOSP-COVID) study which assessed adults who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 across the UK and subsequently discharged.A total of 2,320 participants discharged from the hospital between March 7, 2020, and April 18, 2021, were assessed five months after discharge and 807 (33 per cent) participants completed both the five-month and one-year visits at the time of analysis (and the study is ongoing).These 807 patients had a mean age of 59 years, 279 (36 per cent) were women and 28 per cent received invasive mechanical ventilation.The proportion of patients reporting full recovery was similar between 5 months (501 (26 per cent) of 1965) and 1 year (232 (29 per cent) of 804).In an earlier publication from this study, the authors had identified four groups or 'clusters' of symptom severity at five months, which were confirmed by this new study at one year.Of the 2,320 participants, 1,636 had sufficient data to allocate them to a cluster: 319 (20 per cent) had very severe physical and mental health impairment, 493 (30 per cent) had severe physical and mental health impairment, 179 (11 per cent) moderate physical health impairment with cognitive impairment, and 645 (39 per cent) mild mental and physical health impairment.Source: IANS