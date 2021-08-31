by Colleen Fleiss on  August 31, 2021 at 9:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Says Increased Viral Load in Lungs Drives COVID-19 Deaths
In people with COVID-19, a buildup of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates, revealed a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, showed that people, who died of Covid-19, had, on average, 10 times the amount of virus, or viral load, in their lower airways as did severely-ill patients who survived their illness.

The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body's immune defense system, played major roles in heightened risk of death, said researchers at New York University- Grossman School of Medicine.


Meanwhile, the team found no evidence implicating a secondary bacterial infection as the cause of the deaths, although they cautioned that this may be due to the frequent course of antibiotics given to critically-ill patients.

"Our findings suggest that the body's failure to cope with the large numbers of virus infecting the lungs is largely responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the pandemic," said lead author Imran Sulaiman, Professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health.

Further, the study revealed that those who died had, on average, 50 per cent lower production of a type of immune chemical that targets the coronavirus, compared with the Covid-19 patients who survived the illness.

These customised proteins are part of the body's adaptive immune system, a subset of cells and chemicals that "remember" invading newly-encountered microbes, leaving the body better prepared for future exposure, the team said.

"If we can identify the source of this issue, we may be able to find an effective treatment that works by bolstering the body's own defences," Segal added.

However, he cautioned that the team only studied coronavirus patients who survived their first two weeks of hospitalisation. It is possible, Segal said, that bacterial infections or autoimmune reactions may play a greater role in Covid-19 mortality that occurs earlier.

For the research, the team collected bacterial and fungal samples from the lungs of 589 men and women who were hospitalised.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left ...
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts