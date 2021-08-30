Study Says COVID Vascular Disease, Not Respiratory

‘A new study shows how COVID-19 virus attacks the vascular or circulatory system.’

For the study, the team created a pseudovirus for the study, which only had the S protein but not the rest of the virus, to show in the lab that this protein is enough by itself to cause disease.The effects on the respiratory system are a consequence of the inflammation of the vascular tissue in the lungs."A lot of people think of it as a respiratory disease, but it's really a vascular disease," Uri Manor, assistant research professor, at the varsity was quoted as saying."That could explain why some people have strokes, and why some people have issues in other parts of the body. The commonality between them is that they all have vascular underpinnings," Manor added.According to Professor Rafael Manez Mendiluce, head of intensive care at Bellvitge University Hospital in Spain, the vascular problem could be related to the inflammatory response of the patient's immune system.Source: IANS