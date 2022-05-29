About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Study Says Asymptomatic People Not Responsible for Spreading Covid as Thought

by Colleen Fleiss on May 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Study Says Asymptomatic People Not Responsible for Spreading Covid as Thought

COVID-19 patients with no symptoms are two-thirds less likely to pass the virus to others.

But a review of 130 different studies, published in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, found that the proportion of asymptomatic infection was 50% or lower in most studies.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


The studies published through July 2021 showed that most SARS-CoV-2 infections were not persistently asymptomatic, and asymptomatic infections were less infectious than symptomatic infections.

"If both the proportion and transmissibility of asymptomatic infection are relatively low, people with asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection should account for a smaller proportion of overall transmission than pre-symptomatic individuals," Diana Buitrago-Garcia of the University of Bern, Switzerland and her team wrote in the paper.
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021


With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Advertisement

The team included 130 studies, with data on 28,426 people with SARS-CoV-2 across 42 countries, including 11,923 people defined as having asymptomatic infection. An estimated 14-50% of infections were asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic COVID Cases

The results showed that the secondary attack rate - a measure of the risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 - was about two-thirds lower in people without symptoms than in those with symptoms.

"The true proportion of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection is still not known, and it would be misleading to rely on a single number because the 130 studies that we reviewed were so different. People with truly asymptomatic infection are, however, less infectious than those with symptomatic infection," said co-author Nicola Low from the varsity.

However, the team also cautioned that "when SARS-CoV-2 community transmission levels are high, physical distancing measures and mask-wearing need to be sustained to prevent transmission from close contact with people with asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infection."

Source: IANS
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

Socioeconomic Factors Point to COVID-19 Infections

Socioeconomic Factors Point to COVID-19 Infections


SARS-CoV-2 infections and their local incidence in Victoria are found to be influenced by the postcode-level socio-economic differences during 2020.
Advertisement
News Resource
