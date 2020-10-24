by Colleen Fleiss on  October 24, 2020 at 11:14 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Says 34% of Older Adults in the US are Prescribed Potentially Inappropriate Drugs
In older adults, the prescription of potentially inappropriate medications is linked to higher hospitalizations, and it costs patients, on average, more than $450 per year, according to a new University at Buffalo study.

The research, which sought to determine the impact of potentially inappropriate medications on health care utilization and costs in the United States, also found that more than 34% of adults age 65 and older were prescribed these problematic drugs.

"Although efforts to de-prescribe have increased significantly over the last decade, potentially inappropriate medications continue to be prescribed at a high rate among older adults in the United States," says David Jacobs, PharmD, PhD, lead investigator and assistant professor of pharmacy practice in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.


Collin Clark, PharmD, first author on the paper and clinical assistant professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, adds, "The average age of the U.S. population is rising, and older adults account for a disproportionate amount of prescription medications. Harm to older adults caused by potentially inappropriate medications is a major public health challenge."

As the human body ages, the risk of experiencing harmful side effects from medications increases. Potentially inappropriate medications are drugs that should be avoided by older adults due to these risks outweighing the benefits of the medication, or when effective but lower risk alternative treatments are available.

The study, which was published in August in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, used the 2011-2015 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey - conducted annually by the U.S. Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - to examine the prescription of 33 potentially inappropriate medications or classes of medications to adults 65 and older.

Among the potentially inappropriate medications examined were antidepressants, barbiturates, androgens, estrogens, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, first-generation antihistamines, and antipsychotics.

Among the 218 million-plus older adults surveyed, more than 34% were prescribed at least one potentially inappropriate medication. Those patients were, on average, prescribed twice as many drugs, were nearly twice as likely to be hospitalized or visit the emergency department, and were more likely to visit a primary care physician compared to older adults who were not prescribed potentially inappropriate medication.

Patients who received these medications also spent an additional $458 on health care, including an extra $128 on prescription drugs.

"De-prescribing is currently at an early stage in the United States. Further work is needed to implement interventions that target unnecessary and inappropriate medications in older adults," says Jacobs.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Check for Drug Interactions
Check for Drug to Drug interaction for two or more drugs. Check both over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription drugs interactions. Interactions can cause any unexpected health problems that can be harmful but generally not dangerous to you.
READ MORE
Teens Engage in Non-medical Use of Prescription Drugs for Weight Loss
Body image and acceptance among peers is a concern for adolescents and they tend to adopt unhealthy weight loss practices to achieve it.
READ MORE
When Given the Chance to Pay Less, Patients Choose Cheaper Prescription Drugs
Reference pricing is effective at encouraging patients to spend significantly less on prescription drugs by choosing cheaper drugs over name brand options.
READ MORE
Prescription Drugs May Help Control Health Care Costs
Kids and adolescents who are increasingly non-adherent to medication regimens have more than a three-fold increase in costs compared to adherent patients.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in India