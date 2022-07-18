About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Study Says 23% of People With Covid Will Suffer Lasting Symptoms

by Colleen Fleiss on July 18, 2022 at 11:23 PM
23% of COVID-infected people will become "long haulers," finds a study that recognizes predictors of who is likely to develop the sometimes-debilitating symptoms that can last for months.

The research, which appears in Scientific Reports, is unique because it accounts for preexisting symptoms such as fatigue and sneezing that are common to other conditions and may be mistaken for Covid symptoms.

Long COVID Threat Across Australia

Long COVID Threat Across Australia


Concerns over a "huge wave" of people with "long Covid" have been expressed across Australia.
"Long Covid is a major public health concern. Twenty-three per cent is a very high prevalence, and it may translate to millions of people," said Qiao Wu, a doctoral candidate at the University of Southern California.

"More knowledge on its prevalence, persistent symptoms and risk factors may help health care professionals allocate resources and services to help long haulers get back to normal lives," Wu added.
Why Do Long COVID Patients Seek Blood Washing Treatment Abroad?

Why Do Long COVID Patients Seek Blood Washing Treatment Abroad?


Doctors are concerned that desperate patients are spending life-changing sums on invasive and unproven treatments.
While SARS-CoV-2 is typically an acute illness lasting about three weeks, some people with Covid have symptoms that last months or longer.

Long COVID: New Insights

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines long Covid as symptoms that last 12 weeks or longer.

The team used an Internet-based national survey and interviewed 308 infected, non-hospitalised individuals one month before, around the time of infection and 12 weeks later.

After accounting for pre-existing symptoms, about 23 per cent of the participants reported that they had experienced new-onset symptoms, including headache (22 per cent); runny or stuffy nose (19 per cent); abdominal discomfort (18 per cent); fatigue (17 per cent); and diarrhoea (13 per cent).

In addition, the researchers found that people had significantly higher odds of experiencing long Covid if, at the time of infection, they were obese; experienced hair loss; headache; and a sore throat.

Unexpectedly, the odds of long Covid among people who experienced chest congestion were lower. There was also a lack of evidence relating the risk of long Covid to pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or asthma, or age, gender, race/ethnicity, education or current smoking status.

Source: IANS
Watch Out: Long COVID Symptoms may Last for 2 Months in Kids

Watch Out: Long COVID Symptoms may Last for 2 Months in Kids


Children or kids with a positive COVID test are more likely to have long COVID symptoms for at least two months.
Who

Who's More Likely to Suffer From Long COVID? Men or Women


Women are 22 percent more likely to develop Long COVID syndrome than men. Women experience fatigue, and ear, nose, and throat issues.
