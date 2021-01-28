by Colleen Fleiss on  January 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM Child Health News
Study Says 1 in 4 Families Were Hesitant To Visit Emergency Care For Their Child
In the United States, during the first wave of the pandemic, nearly one in four families had said that they would be unlikely to bring their child to the emergency ward if they had an emergency condition, revealed a new survey.

The survey, published in the Academic Emergency Medicine journal, indicated that greater hesitancy to seek emergency care was found in families living in under-resourced communities, those who rely on public insurance.

"This is concerning, since delays in emergency care may lead to a child's condition worsening to the point where they require hospital admission," said lead author Michelle Macy, Associate Professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.


"To avoid a true health crisis, children need to be brought in earlier in the course of their illness. If families are ever concerned, they should contact their child's primary care provider to determine if emergency care is advised," Macy added.

For the survey, the research team included 3,896 families in metropolitan Chicago during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall, 23 per cent of families were hesitant to seek emergency care for their child, with greatest hesitancy observed in families from the most under-resourced communities (27 per cent) compared to those living in more affluent neighbourhoods (19 per cent).

"This reluctance to seek care in a real emergency might further exacerbate health inequities," Macy said.

Source: IANS

