medindia

Study Reveals What Do Parents of Children With Cancer Search for Online?

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 11, 2019 at 6:55 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When analyzing the online Google searches of parents of children with cancer, oncology researchers found that, among other things, parents frequently focus on ways to best support their child and on logistical issues, such as directions to medical centers and appropriate pharmacies.
Study Reveals What Do Parents of Children With Cancer Search for Online?
Study Reveals What Do Parents of Children With Cancer Search for Online?

"There's been a lot of research into what people say they want to find online, but little is known about the specific, granular details that parents of cancer patients seek out," said study leader Charles A. Phillips, MD, a pediatric oncologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). "To our knowledge, this is the first study of online Google searches by parents of children with cancer."

Phillips and colleagues published a pilot study online today in Pediatric Blood and Cancer. The study team enrolled 21 parents (17 of them mothers) of children diagnosed with cancer at CHOP in the summer of 2017. The parents consented to share their Google search histories from the time of study enrollment during their child's cancer treatment to a retrospective time point, six months before the child was diagnosed. After enrollment, other members of the research team, who did not know the identities of patients or families, coded searches into categories and further analyzed the findings.

As may have been expected, parents performed health-related searches at over twice the rate performed by the general population--13 percent versus 5 percent of total Google searches. Parents' Google use peaks at about one month after cancer diagnosis. Eighteen percent of health-related searches (about 1,900 out of 11,000) were cancer-specific, and over half of the cancer-specific searches were for cancer support, such as queries for cancer charities and inspirational quotations.

Among the overall health-related searches, 31 percent were for "symptoms, disease and medical information," followed closely by 29 percent for "information about hospital/care sites/pharmacy." Phillips added that healthcare providers, administrators and web designers need to remember the importance of parents' day-to-day logistical concerns, such as traffic and parking directions, or locating pharmacies that carry pediatric formulations of the medicines prescribed for their child.

Another notable finding, said Phillips, was the uptick in symptom searches in the months before a child was actually diagnosed. That accords with his own experience: "Every time I meet with parents for the first time after a diagnosis, they tell me, 'I knew that something wasn't right.'"

Going forward, the study findings could inform family support and education, said Phillips. For example, hospitals might design educational interventions to help parents better navigate the internet for cancer information, and researchers could evaluate such interventions in a randomized trial.

However, he cautioned against overgeneralizing from the current small, single-center study. Next steps in this field would require organizing larger studies, possibly covering a broader variety of cancers, or a larger range of online information sources. He suggested a future paired study to investigate how adolescent patients search for health information, compared to how their parents search.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Recovering Fertility in Girls Who Survive Childhood Cancer

Researchers have developed a procedure that restores the ability of girls who underwent leukemia treatments to become biological mothers.

Genetic Variant Boosts Stroke Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors

A genetic risk factor that confers a high risk of stroke among childhood cancer survivors treated with cranial radiation therapy has been discovered.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Height and Weight-Kids Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Novel Compounds Identified That Overcome Resistance To Malarial Treatment

Top 8 Trending Indian Summer Drinks

New Approach can Help Regenerate Severely Damaged Lungs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive