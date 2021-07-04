Study Reveals How Diabetes Affects Bone Health

The results suggest that the increase in the risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes is multifactorial, with both skeletal and non-skeletal features involved.
"It is important to investigate what leads to an increased risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes. Our results suggest that in addition to bone features, balance and muscle strength also play a role," said lead author Tatiane Vilaca, MD, PhD, of the University of Sheffield, in the U.K.
"These findings could help improve approaches to fracture prevention."
Source: Eurekalert