Study Reveals How Diabetes Affects Bone Health

Type 1 diabetes can increase the risk of bone fractures. The new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research has examined the effects of type 1 diabetes and diabetic neuropathy on the skeleton.



Investigators found that type 1 diabetes and diabetic neuropathy have various impacts on bone structure, but these effects do not fully explain the higher fracture risk in patients with type 1 diabetes.



The results suggest that the increase in the risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes is multifactorial, with both skeletal and non-skeletal features involved.



‘Increase in the risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes is multifactorial including both skeletal and non-skeletal reasons.’

"These findings could help improve approaches to fracture prevention."







"It is important to investigate what leads to an increased risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes. Our results suggest that in addition to bone features, balance and muscle strength also play a role," said lead author Tatiane Vilaca, MD, PhD, of the University of Sheffield, in the U.K.

"These findings could help improve approaches to fracture prevention."

Source: Eurekalert

