Study Reveals How Common is Diabetes Among Racial/ethnic Groups

Font : A- A+



A new study has estimated how common diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) was among U.S. adults by racial and ethnic groups.

Study Reveals How Common is Diabetes Among Racial/ethnic Groups



A group of 7,575 adults 20 and older who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys between 2011-2016 were included. Among them, 2,266 people had diagnosed diabetes, and 377 had undiagnosed diabetes.



‘The age-sex-adjusted proportion of adults with undiagnosed diabetes was 3.9% non-Hispanic white, 5.2% non-Hispanic black, 7.5% Hispanic, and 7.5% non-Hispanic Asian. ’ Show Full Article





Limitations of the study include diagnosed diabetes was self-reported, and there was a small sample of adults in some subgroups used for estimates.



To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/



Authors: Yiling J. Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, and coauthors.



(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.19365)



Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert The age-sex-adjusted proportion of adults with diabetes (diagnosed and undiagnosed) was 12.1% non-Hispanic white, 20.4% non-Hispanic black, 22.1% Hispanic, and 19.1% non-Hispanic Asian. The results also show that among selected Hispanic and non-Hispanic Asian subpopulations, there were noteworthy differences in how common diabetes was.Limitations of the study include diagnosed diabetes was self-reported, and there was a small sample of adults in some subgroups used for estimates.To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/Authors: Yiling J. Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, and coauthors.(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.19365)Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert A group of 7,575 adults 20 and older who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys between 2011-2016 were included. Among them, 2,266 people had diagnosed diabetes, and 377 had undiagnosed diabetes.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.