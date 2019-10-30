medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Study Reveals How Brain Processes Abstract Thoughts

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2019 at 12:22 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Machine learning was found to uncover the regions of the brain behind how abstract concepts, like justice, ethics and consciousness, form. The results of this study are available online in the issue of Cerebral Cortex.
Study Reveals How Brain Processes Abstract Thoughts
Study Reveals How Brain Processes Abstract Thoughts

"Humans have the unique ability to construct abstract concepts that have no anchor in the physical world, but we often take this ability for granted," said Marcel Just, the D.O. Hebb University Professor of Psychology at CMU's Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences and senior author on the paper.

Show Full Article


The ability of humans to think abstractly plays a central role in scientific and intellectual progress. Unlike concrete concepts, like hammer, abstract concepts, like ethics, have no obvious home in the parts of the brain that deal with perception or control of our bodies.

"Most of our understanding of how the brain processes objects and concepts is based on how our five senses take in information," said Robert Vargas, a CMU graduate student in Just's lab and first author on the paper. "It becomes difficult to describe the neural environment of abstract thoughts because many of the brain's mental tools to process them are themselves abstract." In this study, Just and his team scanned the brains of nine participants using a functional MRI. The team sifted through the data using machine learning tools to identify patterns for each of the 28 abstract concepts. They applied the machine learning algorithm to correctly identified each concept (with a mean rank accuracy of 0.82, where chance level is 0.50).

Just said these abstract concepts are constructed by three dimensions of meaning in the brain. The first dimension corresponds to regions associated with language. For example, the concept of ethics might be linked to other words like rules and morals. A person must first understand the words to construct the additional meaning of ethics. The second dimension defines abstract concepts in terms of reference, either to self or an external source. For example, spirituality refers to self, while causality is external to the self. The final dimension is rooted in social constructs. There is an inherent social component to the concepts of pride and gossip. "For me, the most exciting result of this study was that we were able to predict the neural activation patterns for individual abstract concepts across people," Vargas said. "It is wild to think that my concept of probability and spirituality is neurally similar to the next person's, even if their experience of spirituality is different."

During the scan, each concept was presented visually and the participant was allowed to think about this idea for three seconds. The participants saw the set of words six times.

The 28 concepts covered in the study span seven categories: mathematics (subtraction, equality, probability and multiplication); scientific (gravity, force, heat and acceleration); social (gossip, intimidation, forgiveness and compliment); emotion (happiness, sadness, anger and pride); law (contract, ethics, crime and exoneration); metaphysical (causality, consciousness, truth and necessity) and religiosity (deity, spirituality, sacrilege and faith). The work is based on nine adult brain scans from a culturally homogenous community on the CMU campus.

"It's flashy to call this work mind reading," Just said. "For me, it is proof that we have identified some of the elements of the brain's indexing system -- verbal representation, externality/internality and the social dimension -- that our brains use to code concepts that have no physical manifestation in the world."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Quiz on Brain

The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...

Brilliant Human Brain - Animation

The most amazing and complex organ in the entire universe, the human brain continues to remain an enigma.

Brain Facts

The brain is the most amazing and complex organ in this universe and has billions of nerve cells called as neurons. Medindia brings to you the top brain facts.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

What's New on Medindia

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How

Processed Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive